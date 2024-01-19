Accent Dance NYC to Present DANCE AT THE GYM Free Multicultural Dance Performance

The event will take place on Friday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Accent Dance NYC to Present DANCE AT THE GYM Free Multicultural Dance Performance Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit dance organization that champions diversity and equity through arts education and professional concert performance, is excited to announce, Dance at the Gym—a free community dance event, suitable for all ages on Friday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon.
 
The evening will feature a diverse array of dance styles, uniting communities through the universal languages of movement, music, and cultural celebration. Professional performances will encompass the rich heritage of West African dance and drumming, the vibrant energy of hip hop, and a groundbreaking original piece exploring themes of identity by emerging African American choreographer William A. Ervin, Jr. These performances promise an evening of artistic excellence and cultural immersion, followed by an interactive dance workshop led by Accent Dance teaching artists. This workshop, open to all ages, will intertwine the various dance styles, histories, and cultures showcased during the performances, creating a joyful, educational, and community-building experience for all participants.
 
"Our collaboration with a diverse team of multidisciplinary artists has enabled us to develop a comprehensive dance-based educational curriculum and deliver professional performances that champion diversity while forging connections within our communities," explains Andrea Ziegelman, Founder, and Director of Accent Dance NYC. "We believe in dance as a universal medium that inspires creativity, understanding, and hope. We're excited to bring our programming to Mount Vernon this month!"
 
This event is sponsored in part by ArtsWestchester, with generous support from the Westchester County government under the leadership of County Executive George Latimer. This support has empowered Accent Dance NYC to honor its commitment of providing dance education and professional performance initiatives to the children and families of New York City's five boroughs and surrounding areas.
 

PERFORMANCE AND VENUE INFORMATION

Dance at the Gym will take place on Friday, January 26th, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Admission is free and no reservation is required.
 
The Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon is located at 350 S 6th Avenue in Mount Vernon.
 

ABOUT ACCENT DANCE NYC

Accent Dance NYC is committed to bringing dance education and professional performance initiatives to the children and families of New York City’s five boroughs and neighboring areas. Through a unique collaboration, a team of multidisciplinary, multicultural artists have built a dance-based educational curriculum as well as created professional performances that champion diversity, connect communities, and celebrate a common human bond.  Accent Dance NYC's top-tier performers and teachers are building bridges through the universal mediums of movement and music while bolstering cognitive skills, discipline, learning and communication among the children, families, and audiences they serve.  Accent Dance NYC has reached over 11,000 school-aged children with its dance programming, impacting the younger generation to move, dance, and dream. 
 



