Abby Mueller and the Cast of BEAUTIFUL to Perform on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

The Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will perform live on tomorrow night's episode of "America's Got Talent." The cast of Beautiful lead by Broadway star Abby Mueller will perform a new medley featuring some of Ms. King's most iconic songs on the highly rated NBC program. "America's Got Talent" airs locally at 8 PM ET.

Ms. Mueller recently returned to the production as Carole King. Ms. Mueller originated the role in the national tour of Beautiful and subsequently played the role on Broadway. Her portrayal of Carole was hailed by critics as a touching and powerful portrait of the music legend.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and BARRY Mann/Cynthia Weil.

From the string of pop classics Ms. King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on THE RIDE of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).

In addition to New York, the North American Tour of Beautiful will celebrate its third anniversary this September. Last month, the Australian production of Beautiful, which is currently playing in Brisbane's Lyric Theatre, won five Helpmann Awards, the highest honor in Australian theater, including the award for Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

