Abandon All Hope: New Comedy Show INFERNO Coming To Caveat

There's a new one-woman show in town - rather, deep underground. In INFERNO, Simone Norman (Tooning Out The News) promises a tour of Hell the likes of which no mere mortal has ever known. Assuming the role of Virgil, Simone guides the audience through descending levels of eternal divine retribution.

Along the way, they will meet the damned souls who reside below and hear their takes on the sins they committed during life. As they descend deeper, the boundaries between our reality and the afterlife begin to blur.

"I want to explore existential angst, to confront the audience with their worst fears, and to respond to the chaos of this moment in time with even more chaos," says Norman. "My response to any crisis is always to double down. Plus, I think people really want to see Dick Cheney burning in Hell."

The performance will also feature a special guest opener, Christi Chiello (Planet Scum Live!) INFERNO features Simone Norman with opener Christi Chiello. It was directed by Nat Towsen.

Simone Norman is an actor and comedian based in Brooklyn who performs stand up, sketch, and improv in venues and festivals across New York City. She plays Eleanor Palmer on the Emmy-nominated Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News, now in its second season on Paramount+. She is also a writer, with satire bylines in the New York Times, Teen Vogue, ELLE, and Reductress, and has written on the new Street Fight Radio show for Means TV. She has acted in independent films, web series, and national print and commercial campaigns.

Christi Chiello is a stand up comedian based in New York City. Christi co-hosts Planet Scum Live! with Chris Gethard every Wednesday on Planet Scum. You can hear her as Baby Saffron on the PBS Kids show Pinkalicious and Peterrific and as various characters on the scripted series from Audible, Sorry Charlie Miller.

Nat Towsen is a comedian, nonfiction writer, and VO artist from Manhattan, New York. He hosts The Setup on Thursdays at Caveat. He has written for Esquire, Vice, CollegeHumor, and The Onion, as well as live events for organizations like the Democrats of Congress and the ACLU. He is also a writer/editor at Botnik Studios, where he uses AI to write comedy. Towsen has been called a "comedic genius" by Time Out New York, a "polymath comedian" by The AV Club, and a "bright young man" by Bill Gates.

For ticket information please visit: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/simone-norman-inferno-9-1-2021