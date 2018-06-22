Aaron Tveit to Bring Two Nights of Concerts to Las Vegas

He might be on his way to Broadway, but come what may Aaron Tveit will make it across the country to entertain Las Vegas audiences. Tveit is scheduled to appear two nights only at The Smith Center this coming September.

On September 29th at 7PM and September 30th at 3PM, Tveit will take the stage at Myron's Cabaret Jazz. For more information and tickets, visit The Smith Center here.

With a national following as the lead in hit CBS comic-thriller "Braindead," stage-and-screen star Aaron Tveit has been hailed as a sensation for his electric performance style and stunning vocals, which he showcased for millions starring as Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough in FOX's televised special "GREASE: LIVE." Tveit has also received critical acclaim for his starring roles in numerous Broadway shows, including "Wicked," "Hairspray," "Catch Me If You Can" and "Next to Normal," which he helped develop for its Broadway debut.

Tveit will be seen next in the world premiere musical Moulin Rouge! Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein); the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah); the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas); the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder); and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

