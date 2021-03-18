Aaron Sorkin Reveals He Considered Making THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 a Musical

Variety has revealed that Aaron Sorkin considered making his film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, into a musical! The American legal drama film was written and directed by Sorkin, and has earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Sorkin shared, "People laugh at me when I say this, but there was about a year in there where I asked DreamWorks, if I could take a year and try writing 'Chicago' as a play," Sorkin says. "And that gave me permission to and I had a really tough time doing it. But I knew in my heart that this, actually, with the right composer and lyricist, can be a great musical."

The film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

Sorkin has already won a Golden Globe for his screenplay and is nominated for a WGA Award.

