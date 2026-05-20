Listen: Henry Patterson Releases 'Broadway Maybe' Album of Musical Theater Covers

Award-winning performer Henry Patterson has released his debut studio album, Broadway Maybe, featuring new renditions of songs from the musical theater and Broadway canon.

Framed through the lens of an actor in an audition room, the album features contemporary versions of musical numbers from shows like Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along and West Side Story. Among the twelve tracks is a selection from Les Misérables, for which lyricist Alain Boublil permitted Patterson to adapt selected lyrics.

“Although Broadway Maybe is framed around the experience of stepping into an audition room, I always wanted the emotions behind it to feel universal," shared Patterson. "Whether someone is navigating their career, relationships, identity or simply trying to find where they belong, the album is really about hope, ambition, vulnerability and the pressure of wanting something deeply whilst figuring yourself out along the way.”

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, Patterson worked closely with musical director Leigh Stanford Thompson on the album's arrangements to create a sound that feels intimate and conversational. "Henry has this rare ability to completely disarm an audience through honesty. As a performer, he draws people into every lyric with a vulnerability and emotional immediacy that feels deeply personal," said Leigh.

The album also features a special guest appearance from Jim Caruso, who appears in the role of the casting director. Listen to the album below, with CD and vinyl options available here.