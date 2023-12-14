APAP|NYC 2024, The World's Premiere Gathering Of The Performing Arts Industry, Takes Place January 12-16

APAP|NYC is the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking, and touring industry and the annual members conference of the APAP organization.
POPULAR
The Association of Performing Arts Professionals has announced early details about APAP|NYC 2024. The 67th annual conference APAP|NYC 2024 will take place in New York from January 12-16, 2024. More than 3000 industry professionals will attend the conference at the New York Hilton Midtown—and performing arts showcases throughout New York City.
APAP is the leading national service organization for performing arts presenting, booking, and touring. Producing the world's leading conference for this industry and supporting professionals in the field year-round, APAP ensures a thriving performing arts industry focused on commerce, as well as community and creation.
“We are beyond excited for this year's convening where we will welcome thousands of world-class artists and professionals who make the performing arts happen in our communities across North America and beyond” observes APAP President and CEO Lisa Richards Toney.
“These five days every January in New York are the catalyst that has energized the industry's year-round work of booking, touring, and presenting live performance for decades and that will propel us into the future. This collective space---APAP's big tent that includes professionals, both emerging and seasoned, of all missions, functions, disciplines and genres---is where we recharge, reignite, and drive the performing arts forward."
Highlights of APAP|NYC 2024 will include:
The APAP|NYC 2024 conference offers a wide breadth of activities that range from performance showcases to networking and finalizing deals between presenters and agents to seminars on the issues that the performing arts industry faces. Throughout the years, appearing at APAP has helped launch and advance the careers of a wide breadth of talented solo artists and groups. A few recent examples of rising and established artists include Ephrat Asherie Dance; the open participation group, Choir!, Choir!, Choir!; Ukrainian folk music quartet DakhaBrakha; classical artists Eighth Blackbird, Ronald K. Brown's EVIDENCE dance company; classical artists Imani Winds; Manuel Cinema's production of Frankenstein; Grammy winning singer Lisa Fischer; Emmy-award winning jazz artist Michael Mwenso, MacArthur genius recipients Taylor Mac and Liz Lerman; choreographer Richard Move; blues soul artist Martha Redbone; and Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro.
Italy's aerial acrobatics troupe, eVenti Verticali and Colombia's Sankofa Danzafro dance company are just two examples of international acts whose repeated showcases during APAP have guaranteed bookings around the world. eVenti Verticali presents its work as part of APAP's UP NEXT! Artist Pitch Session on January 12. Learn about all of the UP NEXT artists here.
The Catalyst Behind the World's Largest Performing Arts Convergence: APAP is the catalyst behind JanArtsNYC, now the world's largest convergence of performing arts industry gatherings and performance festivals. This astonishing array of independently run performing arts festivals, readings, and showcases celebrates the newest work in theater, dance, opera, music, and performance. JanArtsNYC is a partnership led by APAP and the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. More than 45,000 people from around the world take part in JanArtsNYC events, whether they're performers, performing arts professionals, or audience members.(globalFEST at Lincoln Center and Under the Radar are two examples of high-profile January festivals that were incubated via the annual APAP|NYC conference.) Ensuring the Future Viability of Performing Artists Throughout the World: APAP|NYC gives new and established touring artists and groups the chance to perform their work directly in front of the “presenters” from the United States and around the world. Presenters travel to New York to attend APAP|NYC 2024 and to make commitments and solidify their performance calendars for the next few years. A “presenter“ can be defined as a person (or a presenting organization) that offers performances of artistic events and touring productions of all genres, including but not limited to theater, concerts, dance, comedy, circus, and youth and family programming. APAP|NYC 2024 represents the most pivotal industry event of the year where presenters and agents negotiate and finalize tours and engagements that could dictate an artist's or artistic group's future viability. Contracts are signed and deals that have been percolating since regional meetings in the Fall are finalized in person.
Economic Impact Felt Throughout All 50 States: The five days of APAP|NYC 2024 play an increasingly pivotal role in assuring the success and overall long-term health and growth of the performing arts touring industry:
When the pandemic brought live performances to a screeching halt for much of 2020 and into 2021, APAP successfully rallied its members to provide national leaders with a clear vision of the devastating impact on the live arts and by extension the far-reaching social and economic value they have on communities. This directly led to $16 billion in federal funding as part of the coronavirus relief package passed in December 2023. APAP's ArtsForward program awarded $2.065 million in 47 grants of $35,000 and $50,000 to APAP presenting organizations working in partnership with an artist or ensemble. These grants fueled equitable collaborations between APAP presenter members and partnering artists/ensembles at a critical time immediately post-pandemic. As part of the Fix the Tix coalition, APAP has endorsed the bi-partisan Fans First Act introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn on December 7, 2023. The Fans First Act seeks to fix predatory and deceptive ticketing practices by secondary resellers that are having a profound negative impact on artists, consumers, and presenting organizations. Addressing Critical Issues Facing the Performing Arts in 2024 and Beyond: Race equity, diversity, and arts compensation are among the major social issues that will be in focus at APAP|NYC 2024. These are issues that the APAP addresses throughout the calendar year and well beyond the conference itself. APAP|NYC 2024 will also address key issues of a performing arts industry that is still in the midst of recovery from the global pandemic.
Among the many seminars and panel discussions:
About the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) APAP, the Association of Performing Arts Professionals is the national service, advocacy and membership organization dedicated to developing and supporting a robust, performing arts presenting, booking, and touring field and the professionals who work within it. Our 1,700 national and international members represent leading performing arts centers, artist agencies, managers, touring companies, and performing artists. APAP is the producer of the annual APAP|NYC conference (apapnyc.org)—the world's leading gathering and marketplace for the performing arts—and is an industry leader, providing year-round resources, programming, and services.
APAP|NYC is a founding partner of JanArtsNYC, the annual convergence of world-class public festivals and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues, supported by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You