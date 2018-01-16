ANASTASIA Will Make European Debut in Madrid

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Stage Entertainment announced today that Anastasia, the Broadway musical based on the 1997 Fox film, will make it's European debut in Madrid in the 2018-19 season.

Casting for the production is currently underway, and actors, singers, and dancers are encouraged to sign up before January 30th. For more information on auditions, click here.

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures, Anastasia is a romantic, adventure-filled musical that takes audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, all set to a lush score from the Tony Award®-winning team of Terrence McNally (book), Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Darko Tresnjak, a Tony Award winner for Best Direction of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, helms the production.

Anastasia features beloved songs from the 1997 film, including Ahrens and Flaherty's Oscar-nominated "Journey to the Past," as well as an entirely new score from the Tony Award-winning team.

For more information on the production visit www.anastasiamusical.es.

