AN EVENING OF MAURICE DURUFLÉ To Be Presented In April

Dr. Raymond Nagem and collaborators will present AN EVENING OF MAURICE DURUFLÉ on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at The Brick Presbyterian Church, located at 1140 Park Avenue in New York City. The performance is part of Nagem’s 2026 national tour devoted to Duruflé’s complete organ works, with appearances scheduled from February through June.

Renowned for his exacting standards, Maurice Duruflé left behind a relatively small body of work, with each composition reflecting a highly refined approach to form and expression. The program will feature his complete organ works alongside his only chamber composition, Prélude, Récitatif, et Variations, Op. 3, written for flute, viola, and piano.

Performers

The performance will feature Raymond Nagem on organ and Melissa Brassard on piano, joined by Bart Feller on flute and Kal Sugatski on viola.

Nagem serves as Minister of Music at The Brick Presbyterian Church and is a member of the organ faculty at Manhattan School of Music. He previously served for eleven years at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as Associate Director of Music and Organist.

Brassard is a soloist, accompanist, and chamber musician currently studying at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and serving as the Wilson Family Sacred Music Intern at Brick Presbyterian Church.

Feller is principal flute of the New Jersey Symphony, New York City Opera Orchestra, and Santa Fe Opera Orchestra, and has appeared with ensembles including the New York Philharmonic and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Sugatski performs regularly with the New York Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Symphony, and New York City Ballet, and has also appeared with artists including Stevie Wonder, Norah Jones, and Andrea Bocelli.

About the Series

The performance will benefit the Worship & Arts concert series at The Brick Presbyterian Church, which presents concerts and special events throughout the year featuring guest artists, ensembles, and the church’s resident musicians.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $15 for students. More information is available through The Brick Presbyterian Church.