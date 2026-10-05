AMERICAN DANCE GUILD 70th Anniversary Festival to Open at Ailey Citigroup

The American Dance Guild will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a four-day festival at Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City, October 22-25. The festival will present more than 30 works by intergenerational companies and artists.

Special tributes will honor dance figures Nai-Ni Chen, Paul Sanasardo, Carla Maxwell and Janet Collins. Pat Catterson will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Sally Sommer will be recognized for Excellence in Dance Journalism as a dance historian and writer.

Featured guest companies include Ballet Tech, LaGuardia Performing Arts School/Dance Department, Limón2, Murray Louis Foundation and Graham 2.

Presenting artists and companies include Arthur Avilés Typical Theatre, The Bang Group, Mireille Nina Buisson, H.T. Chen & Dancers, Alex Christie, Janet Collins, CRASHING THEATRE, Dancefusion, Dances We Dance Performing Ensemble, Becky Brown/Alan Danielson, Douglas Dunn + Dancers, EMERGE125, Ara Fitzgerald, Dances by Isadora, Claude CJ Johnson, Beth Jucovy/Dance Visions NY, Ishmael Konney, Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, LIFEDANCE/Gloria McLean & Dancers, DiMauro Dance/Moving Spirits, Nefelaba Dance Theater, Jody Oberfelder Projects, Racoco Productions, RENVERSONS, Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble and WESTWORKS.

Founded in 1956, the American Dance Guild brings together dance artists across generations and works to strengthen the dance community through performance, educational opportunities and exchange among teachers, dancers, choreographers, scholars and the public. The organization was recently named the recipient of the Outstanding Dance Organization Award by the National Dance Education Organization.

The American Dance Guild 70th Anniversary Festival will take place October 22-25 at Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City. Tickets are available now.

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