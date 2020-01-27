AMATEUR NIGHT AT THE APOLLO Will Kick Off its 86th Season

Amateur Night at the Apollo, sponsored by Coca-Cola, returns on February 19th at 7:30 p.m. marking the 86th year of the signature program, and will introduce the new "Set It Off Man" Greginald Spencer. This season, contestants will compete for the chance to win this year's Amateur Night champion title.

Apollo Theater's signature original, large-scale talent competition and one of the longest-running continuous events in New York City is hosted by comedian Capone and features staples like C.P. Lacey in the role of the "Executioner" (in charge of ushering off "booed" contestants), Greginald Spencer the new "Set It Off Man," and the Apollo's Amateur Night house band led by music director, Michael Mitchell.

Since introducing the first Amateur contests in 1934, Amateur Night has been the launching pad for some of the biggest artists in the world including Michael Jackson, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and Ella Fitzgerald who won the very first year. Now, 86 years later Amateur Night continues to be a primary source for discovering and nurturing new talent and spotlighting up-and-coming artists including H.E.R., Sung Lee, NUMBERS, Christian Guardino, Machine Gun Kelly, Alexis Morrast, Matthew Whitaker, and Wé McDonald. Amateur Night at the Apollo is produced by Marion J. Caffey along with coordinator Kathy Jordan Sharpton.

This season, contestants will once again "Be Good or Be Gone" to compete for the chance to win a grand prize of $20,000, along with a $5,000 grand prize for the Child Star of Tomorrow category. Amateur Night at the Apollo has played a major role in the cultivation of artists and in the emergence of innovative musical genres including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Select performances including opening night will be live streamed via the Apollo Theater's Facebook page.

Tickets and Information:



Tickets for Amateur Night begin at $24 and are available at The Apollo Theater Box Office: (212) 531 5305, 253 West 125th Street, and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.





