AMADEUS Series Adaptation to Star Will Sharpe as Mozart; Joe Barton to Adapt Peter Shaffer's Play

The White Lotus star Will Sharpe is set to take on the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in a series adaptation of Amadeus.

The series will be a reimagined verison of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play, adapted by Joe Barton and directed by Julian Farino.

As with the play, Barton’s arrangement is described as "fresh, intimate and irreverent" and will feel at times in the hands of the characters themselves. It will ask audiences to bear witness to the making and unmaking of a musical genius by those that loved and envied him most.

Barton’s adaptation of Amadeus expands and interrogates the mythic rivalry, promising a corrupting symphony of jealousy, ambition and genius.

Set within the musical hub of bustling Vienna at the end of the 18th century, twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arrives in the city no longer a child and determined to carve his own path. Recently unemployed and without the management of his father, Amadeus finds an unlikely ally in a young singer who will become his wife, fiery Constanze Weber Mozart.

Her connections help bring him into the orbit of the court composer Antonio Salieri, setting the three of them on a collision course that will ultimately define their lives and their legacies for years to come.

Amadeus is produced by Two Cities Television (part of STV Studios) in association with Sky Studios. Paul Gilbert and Megan Spanjian are Executive Producers for Sky Studios. Michael Jackson (Patrick Melrose) and Stephen Wright (Blue Lights) are Executive Producers for Two Cities Television. Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and Alice Seabright (Chloe, Sex Education) will serve as directors. Barton, Sharpe and Farino also serve as Executive Producers.

Production is expected to begin later this year. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handle international sales of the series.

Last year, Will played Ethan Spiller opposite Aubrey Plaza in the highly anticipated second season of Mike White’s, THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO/Sky).

It was recently announced that Will will co-lead TOO MUCH, a new 10-part Netflix series created by Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, starring opposite Megan Stalter. Sharpe made his name as an auteur, writing, directing, and starring in the dark comedy-drama FLOWERS opposite Olivia Colman, Julian Barratt, Daniel Rigby and Sophia Di Martino.