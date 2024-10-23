News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US to Make UK Television Premiere in November

Edelman was recognized for his work on Just for Us with a Tony Award honor and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Alex Edelman: Just for Us will air on 2 November at 9pm on Sky Comedy and NOW. In the wake of anti-Semitic threats online, Edelman covertly attended a meeting of white nationalists and came face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happened next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant and utterly hilarious stand-up special, Just for Us.

Filmed in front of a live audience at New York's Hudson Theatre during his Broadway stint, Alex Edelman: Just For Us showcases the comedian's whip-smart and belly-laugh funny storytelling. Since its beginning at the Soho Theatre in London, Just For Us has played more than 500 performances across the world, including award-winning stops in Melbourne, London, Edinburgh - where it was the best reviewed show of the festival, and a nominee for Best Show -  Los Angeles, Washington, DC and numerous sold-out runs in New York.

This year, Alex Edelman was named in the Time100 list of most influential people and was recognized for his work on Just for Us with a Tony Award honor and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The special is performed and executive produced by Alex Edelman; directed and executive produced by Alex Timbers; executive produced by Mike Birbiglia; and executive produced by Above Average’s Marc Lieberman and Ally Engelberg.

