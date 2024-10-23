ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US to Make UK Television Premiere in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alex Edelman: Just for Us will air on 2 November at 9pm on Sky Comedy and NOW. In the wake of anti-Semitic threats online, Edelman covertly attended a meeting of white nationalists and came face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happened next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant and utterly hilarious stand-up special, Just for Us.

Filmed in front of a live audience at New York's Hudson Theatre during his Broadway stint, Alex Edelman: Just For Us showcases the comedian's whip-smart and belly-laugh funny storytelling. Since its beginning at the Soho Theatre in London, Just For Us has played more than 500 performances across the world, including award-winning stops in Melbourne, London, Edinburgh - where it was the best reviewed show of the festival, and a nominee for Best Show - Los Angeles, Washington, DC and numerous sold-out runs in New York.

This year, Alex Edelman was named in the Time100 list of most influential people and was recognized for his work on Just for Us with a Tony Award honor and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The special is performed and executive produced by Alex Edelman; directed and executive produced by Alex Timbers; executive produced by Mike Birbiglia; and executive produced by Above Average’s Marc Lieberman and Ally Engelberg.