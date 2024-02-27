AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Soon Be Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has just announced the acquisition of the hit musical, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. Ain’t Too Proud follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, The Temptations rose to the top of the charts. Out of 42 top ten hits, 14 would go on to reach number one. The rest is history – how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

This thrilling story of brotherhood, family loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more, with a Tony-nominated book by award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew, Paradise Blue) adapted from Otis Williams’s 1988 memoir.

Ain’t Too Proud had a series of regional productions and opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre in March 2019. The show went on to receive over 10 Tony Award nominations, with Sergio Trujillo winning for Best Choreography. The cast album was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award.

“Ain’t Too Proud is the rare show that gets the biographical musical just right. For devoted or casual fans of the Temptations (and who isn’t?), Ain’t Too Proud tells the group’s legendary story through Dominique Morisseau’s powerful and moving book, as well as through the hit-driven score and magical choreography. After taking North America and England by storm, we are extremely proud to offer Ain’t Too Proud to MTI’s customers.” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI.

Information about the Ain’t Too Proud tour can be found here.

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about Ain’t Too Proud will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, more information can be found here.

