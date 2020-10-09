AFI FEST To Honor Rita Moreno; Tony Kushner to Join Her in Conversation

AFI FEST will honor the legendary Rita Moreno with an evening of conversation celebrating her distinguished career.

Rita will be in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Tony Kushner, who also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming remake of West Side Story, which Rita co-stars in and serves as Executive Producer.

The Rita Moreno Tribute will take place live on Tuesday, October 20th at 5pm PST and is free for those that register for a ticket at Rita Moreno Tribute tickets.

Rita Moreno's career began with a Broadway debut at 13 years old. Since then she has won all four of the most prestigious awards in show business - an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy - as well as a Peabody Award and a Kennedy Center Honor. Moreno has also been recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. Moreno received an Honorary Degree from the AFI Conservatory in 2016.

Her latest work includes co-starring and serving as Executive Producer in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, scheduled for release summer of 2021, and starring in the popular Latino remake of Norman Lear's classic sitcom, One Day at A Time.

