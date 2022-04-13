A PALO SECO Will Bring Family-Friendly Flamenco To Flushing Town Hall in May

Good things come to those who wait! On Saturday, May 14, 2022, after a more than two-year postponement due to the COVID pandemic, the popular A Palo Seco will finally take the stage at Flushing Town Hall with a family-friendly flamenco production full of vibrant dance, live music, and emotion.

The afternoon event begins with an interactive dance workshop for audience members at 1:00PM, when A Palo Seco's Artistic Director Rebeca Tomás will introduce the basic techniques and sounds of flamenco music, dance, and general body and rhythmic awareness, to be followed by a lively, not-to-be missed performance at 2:15PM.

Specifically, the workshop introduces participants to zapateo (footwork), braceo (armwork), and palmas (rhythmic hand-clapping). Families with children of all ages will discover how to play castanets before the session culminates with a dance combination that ends with an energetic "Olé!"

Following the workshop audiences will enjoy a high-energy performance of music and dance that intermixes explanations and interactive exercises for the audience to learn more about the history and geography of Southern Spain.

"I am thrilled to be sharing my passion for Flamenco with the diverse population of Queens at Flushing Town Hall, presenting and teaching the intricacies of the rhythm, music, and dance from Southern Spain to audiences of all ages," says A Palo Seco's Rebeca Tomás.

"A Palo Seco" is a phrase that refers to a bare-bones style of flamenco music, often consisting of singing or percussion alone. This stripped-down aesthetic has become a central theme in the choreography, characterizing Tomás' biggest departures from tradition, while also rooting her work in the emotional rawness that lies at the heart of the art of flamenco.

New York-based flamenco company A Palo Seco strives to develop a unique voice, employing their flamenco expertise, while also taking into account the context in which they live. Their work aims to expose people to an innovative way of looking at flamenco, combining traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flare. Run by artistic director and choreographer, Rebeca Tomás, the company debuted its first production in May 2010 at Theatre 80 St. Marks in New York City.

Tomás has been described as "awesomely fiery" by The New York Times and as "a postcard image of the feminine Flamenco dancer" by Kansas City Metropolis. She toured for years with such companies as Noche Flamenca and Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana before founding A Palo Seco Flamenco Company in 2010.

For her choreographic work, Tomás has received support from Arts Westchester, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Jerome Foundation, Connecticut Office of the Arts, and was awarded a fellowship in choreography by the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) in 2013 and 2019. Tomás, and company have performed throughout the U.S. at venues such as Central Park Summer Stage, (le) Poisson Rouge, Jacob's Pillow, the Chicago Flamenco Festival, Eastman School of Music's World Music Series, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund at the Pocantico Center, and in the New Victory Theater's "Victory Dance Festival" in July 2018.

You can catch a sample of A Palo Seco's colorful and vibrant work here.

In-person tickets to the performance are $12 ($8 for Members & Children). The show will also be livestreamed for virtual audiences for free. In-person tickets to the pre-show workshop are $5 ($3 for Members & Children).

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.

For the venue's full schedule of events, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/events