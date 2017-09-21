A New Life: Will Broadway's GREAT COMET Soar Over London's West End?

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Now that Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 has played its final performance on Broadway, plans for other productions could be in the works for the gleaming musical spectacle.

Today, the Post's Michael Riedel has reported that the already announced national tour of the Tony-nominated show will be launching from San Francisco next year and that a West End production of the musical is also in the works for 2019.

As Great Comet gears up for its bright future, reverberations from the show's Broadway closing continue as investors have requested an audit of the production's finances.

Lead producer Harold Kagan told the Post that he is complying with the audit, but stated that he feels that "it's an unproductive use of time and money. Most of our investors feel they've gotten whatever information they need."

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

