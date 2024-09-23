A NIGHT WITH SERGIO BERNAL to be Presented at The Joyce in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome former Ballet Nacional de España Principal Dancer Sergio Bernal and his eponymous company in their first evening-length work, A Night with Sergio Bernal. Filled with the undeniable vivacity of Spanish nights and the virtuosity of classical ballet, performances are at The Joyce Theater from October 23-27.

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Widely considered one of the most influential dancers of his generation, Sergio Bernal brings his passion, technique, and unbelievable talent to The Joyce in his company’s first evening-length work, A Night with Sergio Bernal. Accompanied by three masterful musicians and fellow award-winning flamenco dancers, the former ballet principal dancer pushes both forms towards a new frontier. In an evening that combines the bravado and speed of flamenco with the grace and precision of ballet, Sergio Bernal Dance Company journeys through the most important choreographies and music of the Spanish repertoire, from Antonio Ruiz Soler and Manuel De Falla’s The Three Cornered Hat to Ravel’s Bolero—and even Bernal’s own Orgia. A Night with Sergio Bernal showcases Spain’s musical and choreographic wealth to audiences around the world, upholding Spanish flamenco as the hallmark of Spanish art while infusing the classical disciplines of its namesake founder.



ABOUT SERGIO BERNAL DANCE COMPANY

Globally celebrated as “exhilarating and enchanting” (The Guardian), Sergio Bernal Dance Company was formed with the purpose of ensuring Spanish Dance and flamenco continue to evolve. The company melds the bravado and speed of Spanish flamenco with the grace and precision of ballet, pushing both forms to a new frontier.

Sergio Bernal was born in Madrid in 1990, He began in 2002 at the Real Conservatorio de Danza de Madrid, where he graduated with top marks. His professional career began when he joined Rafael Aguilar’s company as a principal dancer and later joined the Workshop of the National Ballet of Spain. In 2009, he was part of the Carlos Saura company and toured internationally with Flamenco Hoy. In 2012, he joined the National Ballet of Spain as a soloist, becoming a principal dancer in 2016. In recent years, he has traveled the world dancing in the most renowned international star galas with Plisétskaya, Rojo, Somova, Obraztsova, Nuñez y Polunin among others. In his repertoire, he dances The three cornered hat, Fantasía Galaica, Puerta de Tierra, Zapateado de Sarasate, Eritaña (Antonio Ruiz Soler); Bolero (Rafael Aguilar); Bolero (Granero); The Swan, The last encounter and Concierto Andaluz (Ricardo Cue); Electra (Antonio Ruz); Apollo (Balanchine). He dances his own choreographies: Overture, Ser, Folia of gentlemen, Orgia, Bolero, Histoire du soldat, and Petrushka. In September 2019, he left the National Ballet of Spain to form his own company together with Ricardo Cue. His first production, A Night with Sergio Bernal, premiered in Sochi, Russia, along with Joaquín de Luz and Miriam Mendoza. In January of that year, he was a special guest artist at the English National Ballet’s 70th anniversary celebration directed by Tamara Rojo at the Coliseum Theater in London. In October 2020, he opened his second production, SER, at the Teatros del Canal, Madrid. Sergio has been touring both productions around Europe since January 2022 and is thrilled to introduce them to US audiences.