A MINDREADING SHOW, BOTH WONDERFUL AND STRANGE To Play Mile Square Theatre

Mile Square Theatre will present A MINDREADING SHOW, BOTH WONDERFUL AND STRANGE, featuring mentalist Judah Mantell, as part of its Music & More Series in Hoboken, New Jersey. The one-night-only performance is scheduled for April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The production combines mentalism, storytelling, and audience interaction, with participants contributing to the direction of the performance in real time. Through a series of demonstrations, Mantell will engage audience members in an experience centered on perception, intuition, and psychological illusion.

The show is designed as an intimate theatrical event, with no two performances structured the same way. Audience participation plays a central role, shaping the progression of the performance and its outcomes.

The event will run approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up. VIP ticket options will include priority seating and a post-show meet-and-greet with Mantell.

Ticketing Information

The performance will take place at Mile Square Theatre, 1400 Clinton Street in Hoboken. Tickets are priced at $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating.