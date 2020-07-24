A CHORUS LINE Will Celebrate 45th Anniversary On STARS IN THE HOUSE With Donna McKechnie, Ronald Dennis and More

Kay Cole, Ronald Dennis, Trish Garland, Nancy Lane, Baayork Lee, Robert LuPone, Donna McKechnie and Don Percassi Will Reunite

A-Five, six, seven, eight! 45 years to the day after the curtain first rose on "A Chorus Line," Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that many members of the original cast of the singular sensation will come together on "Stars In The House" LIVE Saturday, July 25th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Kay Cole (Maggie), Ronald Dennis (Richie), Trish Garland (Judy), Nancy Lane (Bebe), Baayork Lee (Connie), Robert LuPone (Zach), Donna McKechnie (Cassie), and Don Percassi (Al) will look back on what they did for love as they share secrets from the making of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals in support of The Actors Fund. Fans who submit questions or donate to The Actors Fund might just make the cut to have their names read by the stars on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in The House," there will be LIVE music! And speaking of music, Fran Leibergall, Marvin Hamlisch's right-hand person, and the pianist who is so featured on the original cast album, will join as well. Who could forget her signature piano vamp intro to "Hello, 12" or the beautiful opening piano notes of "What I Did For Love"?

Co-host Seth Rudetsky says, "I can't even count the number of times I listened to the cast album throughout my entire childhood. It is a brilliant show and so many of those original cast members were part of the creating from the very first "tape session" when their actual life stories were told and then put into the show. To get a chance to speak with the very people who came out of my record player every day when I was a kid is blowing my mind! They made history and now they're on Stars In The House to tell us all how it happened!"

"A Chorus Line" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including stars from iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" plus classic TV shows and films like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

