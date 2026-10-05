A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE to Play Lehman Center

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts will present A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 4PM at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx, New York 10468. Standard admission is $33.35, and tickets can be purchased here. $10 admission is available for children under 10. Call the Box office at (718) 960-8833 to arrange for children's tickets.

﻿Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

Since its founding in 1980, Lehman Center for the Performing Arts has been deeply rooted in the cultural life of the Bronx. As the only theater of its size in the borough, with a capacity of more than 2,200 seats, Lehman Center provides Bronx residents with local, affordable access to high-quality live performances that entertain, educate, inspire, and celebrate the traditions of a multi-cultural community. In its 46-year tenure, The Center has been committed to bringing both local and national attention to historically underrepresented groups in the performing arts, such acts as Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald in the 80s and 90s, to the Janelle Monae Super Bowl halftime show in 2011. Lehman Center serves the artistic needs of the community through four distinct programming series: 'Punchline,' 'First Curtain,' 'Bronx Music,' and 'The Discovery Series,' with a specific focus on youth programming, comedy, the musical heritage of the Bronx, and exposure to wider global cultures. These longstanding traditions underscore Lehman Center's historic role as one of the Bronx's most important cultural institutions, dedicated to preserving and uplifting diverse artistic heritage for all.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. is supported, in part, by public funds through the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council and the Bronx Delegation.

Additional funding is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. We are thrilled to share that Goya Foods has agreed to renew their sponsorship for this season, which will help Lehman Center expand our reach to the community.

In addition, we have secured funding from the Howard Gilman Foundation to help grow our programming. The 2026-2027 season is also made possible through sponsorships by Con Edison, Havana Café, Friends of Lehman Center, and our cherished audience members

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 04 Hrs 14 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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