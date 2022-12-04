A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Jess LeProtto Takes Over Our Instagram!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jess LeProtto takes you behind the scenes with the cast of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical on opening night!
Jess LeProtto (The Beautiful Noise, "Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)" Soloist, Bitter End Trio Singer, Dance Captain). Broadway: Carousel; Hello, Dolly!; Cats; On the Town; Newsies; Bye Bye Birdie; How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; The Boy From Oz. Film/TV: West Side Story, "So You Think You Can Dance." Pace University. Bloc Agency. Love to my family. @the_jess_leprotto
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opens December 4 at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.
Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).
With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, produced by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, is available today on CD.
Check out new photos of the cast of A Beautiful Noise, which is set to celebrate opening night on December 4, 2022 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.
A Beautiful Noise has announced its digital lottery policy. Find out how to enter, and when winners are picked.
