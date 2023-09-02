A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is A Beautiful Noise playing on Broadway?

A Beautiful Noise is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. It is located at 235 West 44th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to A Beautiful Noise on Broadway?

TheBroadhurst Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and slightly farther away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

When did A Beautiful Noise open on Broadway?

A Beautiful Noise began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 2, 2022 and offically opened on Broadway on December 4, 2022.

Is A Beautiful Noise playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. A multi-year North American Tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will conduct technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2024. The tour will then go on to play more than 25 cities in its first year, including a stop at Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, NC. A full tour route and casting will be announced at a later date.

What is A Beautiful Noise based on?

A Beatiful Noise is based on the life and music of Neil Diamond. He has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He has had ten No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts: "Cracklin' Rosie", "Song Sung Blue", "Longfellow Serenade", "I've Been This Way Before", "If You Know What I Mean", "Desirée", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", "America", "Yesterday's Songs", and "Heartlight". Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

What is A Beautiful Noise about?

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

Who wrote A Beautiful Noise?

Featuring songs from Diamond's catalog, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

How long is A Beautiful Noise?

A Beautiful Noise is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does A Beautiful Noise play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in A Beautiful Noise?

Characters in A Beautiful Noise include: Neil Diamond (Then), Neil Diamond (Now), Marcia Murphey, Doctor, Jaye Posner, Fred Colby/Tommy O’Rourke, Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond, and Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise?

The original Broadway cast included: Will Swenson, Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder, Linda Powell, Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Tom Alan Robbins, and Bri Sudia.

Is the original Broadway cast still in A Beautiful Noise?

Yes! Most of the original Broadway cast can still be seen in the production today.

What songs are in A Beautiful Noise?

Musical numbers in A Beautiful Noise include:

Opening Montage - The Noise

"A Beautiful Noise" - Neil and The Noise

"Neil Pitches Song: I'll Come Runnin' (Oh No, No)" - Neil, Ellie

"I'm A Believer" - Ellie and The Noise

"Demo Medley: The Boat that I Row / Red, Red Wine / Kentucky Woman" - The Noise

"Kentucky Woman" - Neil, Ellie and The Noise

"Into The Bitter End" - Neil, Bitter End Trio Singers and The Noise

"Solitary Man" - Neil and The Noise

"Cracklin' Rose" - Neil and The Noise

"Song Sung Blue" - Neil, Doctor, Marcia, Fred and The Noise

"Cherry, Cherry / September Mornin' Medley" - Neil, Jaye and The Noise

"Love On The Rocks" - Neil, Doctor and Jaye

"Hello Again" - Neil, Marcia, Ellie and Jaye

"A Heavenly Progression" - Neil and The Noise

"Sweet Caroline" - Neil and The Noise

Entr'acte - Company

"Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show" - Neil and The Noise

"Play Me" - Neil, Marcia and The Noise

"Forever In Blue Jeans" - Marcia, Ellie, Jaye and The Noise

"Stadium Medley: Soolaimon / Thank The Lord for the Night Time / Crunchy Granola Suite" - Neil, Marcia and The Noise

"You Don't Bring Me Flowers" - Neil and Marcia

"Brooklyn Roads / America" - Neil, Doctor, Ellie, Bert and The Noise

"Shilo" - Marcia, Rose, Jaye, Tommy and Kieve

"I Am... I Said" - Neil and The Noise

"Holy, Holy" - Neil, Marcia, Rose, Jaye, Kieve, Tommy and The Noise

Does A Beautiful Noise have a cast recording?

Yes! The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamon Musical, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms.

Did A Beautiful Noise win any awards?

A Beautiful Noise was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, two Drama League Awards, and one Outer Critics Circle Award. Steven Hoggett, Robyn Hurder and Jess LeProtto won 2023 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.

Can I bring my child to A Beautiful Noise?

Yes! Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted into the theatre.

How do I get tickets to A Beautiful Noise?

You can get tickets to A Beautiful Noise and every other Broadway show here.

Does A Beautiful Noise have a lottery?

Yes! Entries for the digital lottery will start at 12 AM ET one day before each performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM ET and 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $45 each. Please visit rush.telecharge.com to enter and for additional information.

