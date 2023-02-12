A 2023 Theatre Summer Camp Guide

Looking for the perfect summer camp for your theatre-loving kid? Let BroadwayWorld be your guide and check out some of the most anticipated theatre arts camps of 2023. This feature is presented by Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center. Sign up for a 2023 session today!

Plus, check out BroadwayWorld's complete camp listings!

Stagedoor Manor

About: Do you dream of standing in the spotlight on opening night, of seeing yourself on television or in the movies, of hearing the applause of an audience? Imagine yourself meeting casting agents, talking to directors, producers, and sharing your dreams with kids just like you who love theater and the performing arts!

Before there was Glee or American Idol, there was Stagedoor Manor, a theater camp in the Catskills where casting directors came to find the next generation of stars. It's where Natalie Portman, Robert Downey Jr., Ansel Elgort, Lea Michele, Jon Cryer and many others got their start as kids. Since 1976, a new crop of campers have stepped onto these stages each summer to begin an intense, thrilling and magical introduction to professional theater. Every three weeks, 14 full-scale productions come to life. The faculty - all seasoned professionals - demand adult-size dedication and performances from the kids.

Where:

15 Stagedoor Drive

Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759

When:

Session 1: June 12-July 2, 2023

Session 2: July 3-July 23, 2023

Session 3: July 24-August 13, 2023

MORE INFO

The Performing Arts Project

About: The Performing Arts Project is a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of respected educators and entertainment industry professionals to help prepare the next generation of performers. Its programs provide instruction in all aspects of the performing arts including acting, dancing, and singing.

The Performing Arts Project offers dynamic and constantly-evolving programming providing vibrant theatrical training in the disciplines of acting, singing, and dancing, plus many other connected fields. Summer intensives include: Blueprint, which focuses on technique and audition preparation, Panorama, which focuses on developing creativity and artistry within a technical framework, Compass: Acting for Camera which focuses on acting technique and technical expertise for working on camera, and Compass: Dance for Movers which focuses on beginner to beginner/intermediate-level dance technique training.

Where:

Wake Forest University Campus

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

When:

Blueprint: July 8-21, 2023

Compass: Acting For Camra: July 21-28, 2023

Compass: Dance for Movers: July 21-28, 2023

Panorama: July 8-28, 2023

MORE INFO

Camp Broadway

About: Camp Broadway is a 2016 Special Drama Desk Award-winning company for "introducing young people to the magic of theater and for playing a crucial role in creating tomorrow's audiences for over 20 years." Founded in 1995 and recognized as Broadway's "original" summer camp, Camp Broadway's mission is to make theatre arts an accessible and relevant vehicle for creative children to build confidence, hone presentation skills and discover their unique talents at every stage of their lives.

Over 37,000 children from around the world have traveled to New York City to attend Camp Broadway's annual musical theater camp on Broadway or presented at partner theaters in Atlanta, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, San Antonio, Tempe and Westhampton Beach. For over two decades, Camp Broadway has played its part in developing a new generation of creative and knowledgeable artists and audiences. Camp Broadway is loved by theater-loving kids of all ages who have grown up to work professionally on stage and backstage or become creative leaders in corporate offices, small companies, school classrooms and local community organizations around the world.

Where:

New York City rehearsal studios, including:

Pearl Studios (500/519 8th Avenue)

Open Jar Studios (48th Street and Broadway)

Chelsea Studios (151 West 26th Street)

When:

July 10-14, 2023

MORE INFO

French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts

About: French Woods is a co-ed sleepaway performing arts summer camp for children aged 7 to 17. Campers come from every state and over 40 countries. Internationally recognized as a premiere program in the performing arts, French Woods features options in music, art, theater, dance, circus, magic and horseback. In addition to our core activities, all the programs of a traditional summer camp and more are included in our offerings.

Younger campers have additional guidance and supervision, while older campers can participate in community service and legacy projects in addition to college prep courses.

Where:

199 Bouchoux Brook Rd

Hancock, NY 13783

When:

Session 1: June 8-27, 2023

Session 2: June 27-July 17, 2023

Session 3: July 17-August 6, 2023

Session 4: August 6-27, 2023

Sessions 5: August 27-September 3, 2023

MORE INFO

Perry-Mansfield

About: Perry-Mansfield aims to provide young people superior arts training in body, heart, and mind and to promote creativity, a sense of the close brotherhood of the arts, and the values of a way of life close to nature.

A nationally renowned multidisciplinary program, the opportunity to study with some of the nation's finest theatre professionals and teachers, and the ability for every student to be featured in theatrical productions - all in the most beautiful and inspiring place imaginable. With a very small faculty to student ratio, actors receive unmatched personal attention and the chance to learn and perform a variety of genres.

Where:

40755 County Road 36

Steamboat Springs, Colorado 80487

When:

Emerging Artist Intensive: June 17-July 1, 2023

Young Artist Intensive: July 2-30, 2023

Pre-Professional Intensive: June 10-July 23, 2023

Summer Day Camp: June 12-August 11, 2023

MORE INFO

Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts

About: Since 1989, Lovewell Institute has been conducting workshops in cities around the world, creating over 227 original shows and 3,405 original songs, and transforming thousands of lives. This creative arts organization is for people of all ages, dreams of all shapes and visions of all sizes. The doors are wide open to anyone who wants to join the Lovewell Community.

Where:

401 E. Las Olas Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

When:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Session One: June 12-July 2, 2023

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Session Two: July 10-30, 2023

Columbus, Ohio Teen Workshop: July 10-23, 2023

Lomma, Sweden Junior Workshop: June 18-July 2, 2023

Eslöv, Sweden Teen Workshop: June 19-July 9, 2023

Hays, Kansas Teen Workshop: June 5-9, 2023

Condordia, Kansas Teen Workshop: June 12-17, 2023

Phillipsburg, Kansas Teen Workshop: June 19-23, 2023

MORE INFO

Institute of American Musical Theatre

About: New York City is home to Broadway and the Institute for American Musical Theatre is home to its Summer Intensive program. The IAMT studios and theater will host a four week Summer Intensive with an opportunity to work with IAMT's outstanding, all professional Broadway faculty.

From working with Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer and IAMT co-founder Michael Minarik every day, to working with dance captains and choreographers of Broadway shows, Tony award-nominated faculty, casting directors and special guest masterclasses, you can expect the best training at IAMT. Past masterclasses have been with Jeremy Jordan, Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Carolee Carmello, Megan McGinnis, and Gayle Seay. The Institute for American Musical Theatre is truly "Broadway's School."

Where:

3835 Broadway, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10032

When:

July 3-28, 2023

MORE INFO

Interlochen Center for the Arts

About: At the Interlochen Center for the Arts Summer Arts Camp, you'll do what you love best all day long - in the most beautiful place imaginable. Campers experience all the fun of summer - from cabin games and activities to enjoying the sun and exploring the great outdoors - all while practicing, performing, and making art. Perfect your skills and learn new ones alongside soon-to-be lifelong friends.

Interlochen offers a diverse selection of summer camp programming and education in seven arts disciplines: creative writing, dance, film and new media, interdisciplinary arts, music, theatre, and visual arts.

Where:

4000 J Maddy Parkway

Interlochen, MI 49643

When:

One-Week Intensives: June 17 - June 23, 2023

Six-Week Sessions: June 24 - August 6, 2023

Four-Week Sessions: June 25 - July 22, July 9 - August 5, 2023

Three-Week Sessions: June 24-July 15, July 16 - August 6, 2023

Two-Week Sessions: June 25 - July 8, July 9 - July 22, July 23 - August 5, 2023

MORE INFO