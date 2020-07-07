A $2 Billion Culture Hub, Including Shops, Restaurants, a Cinema, Apartments, and More Could Be Coming to Astoria in 2025

A new arts and culture hub may be coming to Astoria, including shops, restaurants, a cinema, and new apartments, TimeOut reports.

Real estate developer Larry Silverstein, BedRock Real Estate Partners, ODA Architecture and Kaufman Astoria Studios are working together to redevelop five blocks from 37th to 43rd streets, between 35th and 36th avenues.

The new area is currently being called "Innovation QNS". It is currently set to include shopping, restaurants, entertainment, health and wellness businesses, 2,700 apartments including 700 permanently affordable and senior apartments, a cinema, grocery store, and 250,000 square feet of space for small businesses, startups and nonprofits in the creative industries.

About 5,400 on-site jobs would be created, including roughly 3,700 during construction and more than 1,700 permanent jobs.

Construction on the $2 billion endeavor could begin in 2023, if the plan gets approved. If all goes as planned, it could be up and running by 2025.

Read more on TimeOut.

