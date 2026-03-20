92NY Unveils FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL 2026 Selected Artists

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the fifth annual Future Dance Festival in April 2026, featuring in-person performances at Buttenwieser Hall and an online dance film program.

The festival will include live performances on April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., alongside a digital program of dance films streaming from April 16 through April 26. A total of 24 artists were selected from more than 290 applicants, with submissions representing both national and international choreographers.

Online Dance Film Festival – Selected Artists

Cristina Camacho — Good Grief

Idy Vandepas – The Âme Project — The Flock

Katya Holt — Mother & Tile

Roberta Cornew Nuñez — Víbora

Kathleen Dalton, Sonja Petermann — Dredge: Above Us

Georgia Dahill-Fuchel — Antique

Shoko Tamai — FLOW

Madeleina Abrahams, Grace Delstanche, Maya Fish, Mina Meier — BUNNY

In-Person Performances – Selected Artists

Madeline Maxine Roman — Forbidden Fruit

Laura Coe — Body as Archive

Grace Yi-Li Tong & Stephanie Shin — 3, 2, 1, Go

Lu Wang — Truth

Jessee Leigh Robinson — Rain

Miho Ryu — I'm still in the process of making peace with myself, though…

Jeevika Bhat — Manikya

Imani Gaudin — bury me in new orleans

Rylan Joenk — PEARL RIVER

Solenn Etienne — Mother, may I sleep with my demons?

Victoria L. Awkward — Batucada

Hannah French — Together We Rise

Avery Renee — When we were, what we are

Savea Kagan — Glass Ceiling

International Selected Artists

Anna Beghelli & Maé Navrolles — 7:00 AM

Third Skin Collective — Polish

These artists were selected for the live portion of the festival but will be represented via video excerpts due to visa limitations.

Tickets are now on sale, with pricing starting at $25 for the online program and $45 for in-person performances.

Ticket Information

More information and tickets are available at 92NY.org/FutureDanceFestival.