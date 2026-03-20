92NY Unveils FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL 2026 Selected Artists
Events will take place at Buttenwieser Hall and online as part of the Harkness Dance Center season.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the fifth annual Future Dance Festival in April 2026, featuring in-person performances at Buttenwieser Hall and an online dance film program.
The festival will include live performances on April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., alongside a digital program of dance films streaming from April 16 through April 26. A total of 24 artists were selected from more than 290 applicants, with submissions representing both national and international choreographers.
Online Dance Film Festival – Selected Artists
Cristina Camacho — Good Grief
Idy Vandepas – The Âme Project — The Flock
Katya Holt — Mother & Tile
Roberta Cornew Nuñez — Víbora
Kathleen Dalton, Sonja Petermann — Dredge: Above Us
Georgia Dahill-Fuchel — Antique
Shoko Tamai — FLOW
Madeleina Abrahams, Grace Delstanche, Maya Fish, Mina Meier — BUNNY
In-Person Performances – Selected Artists
Madeline Maxine Roman — Forbidden Fruit
Laura Coe — Body as Archive
Grace Yi-Li Tong & Stephanie Shin — 3, 2, 1, Go
Lu Wang — Truth
Jessee Leigh Robinson — Rain
Miho Ryu — I'm still in the process of making peace with myself, though…
Jeevika Bhat — Manikya
Imani Gaudin — bury me in new orleans
Rylan Joenk — PEARL RIVER
Solenn Etienne — Mother, may I sleep with my demons?
Victoria L. Awkward — Batucada
Hannah French — Together We Rise
Avery Renee — When we were, what we are
Savea Kagan — Glass Ceiling
International Selected Artists
Anna Beghelli & Maé Navrolles — 7:00 AM
Third Skin Collective — Polish
These artists were selected for the live portion of the festival but will be represented via video excerpts due to visa limitations.
Tickets are now on sale, with pricing starting at $25 for the online program and $45 for in-person performances.
Ticket Information
More information and tickets are available at 92NY.org/FutureDanceFestival.
Videos