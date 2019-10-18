92Y Will Hold Conversation With Leslie Odom, Jr.

The 92nd Street Y is hosting a conversation with Leslie Odom, Jr. The event takes place on November 3 at 8 PM.

The Tony Award winner will talk to journalist Budd Mishkin about his upcoming projects, including his new album, his role in Harriet, and more.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. Odom's self-titled debut album charted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz chart and in winter 2017, he topped the charts again with the re-release of Simply Christmas as a deluxe edition with new arrangements and new songs. His extensive acting career includes film and television roles including Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails, and Smash. In 2018, he added author to his resume with the release of his book, Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning. This November, he will star alongside Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae in Harriet, a biopic about the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman and he will be in next year's highly anticipated film The Many Saints of Newark. Odom is releasing his third full-length album and first of original material, entitled Mr on November 8.





