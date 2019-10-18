92Y Will Hold Conversation With Leslie Odom, Jr.
The 92nd Street Y is hosting a conversation with Leslie Odom, Jr. The event takes place on November 3 at 8 PM.
The Tony Award winner will talk to journalist Budd Mishkin about his upcoming projects, including his new album, his role in Harriet, and more.
For tickets and more information, click here.
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. Odom's self-titled debut album charted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz chart and in winter 2017, he topped the charts again with the re-release of Simply Christmas as a deluxe edition with new arrangements and new songs. His extensive acting career includes film and television roles including Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails, and Smash. In 2018, he added author to his resume with the release of his book, Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning. This November, he will star alongside Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae in Harriet, a biopic about the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman and he will be in next year's highly anticipated film The Many Saints of Newark. Odom is releasing his third full-length album and first of original material, entitled Mr on November 8.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour!
BroadwayWorld has a first look at SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action!... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)