92Y Presents Conversation With Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara and More
Tune in on Aug 19 at 6 pm ET.
92Y will be presenting free panel discussions with Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara and more in August.
Check out the full schedule below!
DISNEY+'S HOWARD: Don Hahn, Alan Menken, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, Bill Lauch, and Sarah Gillespie in Conversation with Vanity Fair's Joanna Robinson
Aug 19, 6 pm ET, FREE
Click Here to Join
Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind the classic music in Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, was already a Disney legend when his life was tragically cut short by AIDS. Don Hahn's new documentary, Howard, brings him into focus.
Join director Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast) along with Alan Menken, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, Bill Lauch, and Sarah Gillespie in conversation with Vanity Fair's Joanna Robinson about the life and creative force of a man who helped make some of the most beloved family musicals of all time. Covering his formative years in New York and his creation of other musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, don't miss this candid conversation with some of Ashman's closest collaborators and friends as they share insight and personal stories about his singular genius.
CHEMICAL HEARTS: Actor Austin Abrams and Director Richard Tanne in Conversation with Tika Sumpter
Aug 24, 5 pm ET, FREE
Click Here to Join
Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. The film is directed by Richard Tanne (Southside with You) and based on the acclaimed novel by Krystal Sutherland. Don't miss this fascinating conversation with Austin and Richard moderated by actress Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish).
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
THE ART OF BROADWAY ORCHESTRATION: Online Class with Naomi Lewin and Guests Jonathan Tunick, Harold Wheeler, Larry Hochman and Alex Lacamoire
Mon, Aug 24, 7 pm, $10*
Click here to register
Behind every Broadway musical is an orchestrator who turns the composer's melodies into what you actually hear in the theater-from the sweeping strings in A Little Night Music, to the modern vibe of Hamilton. Legendary orchestrators Jonathan Tunick (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), Harold Wheeler (The Wiz, Dreamgirls, The Full Monty), Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, The Addams Family), and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights) all shed light on how they create the sound of Broadway in a 92Y School of Music conversation with Naomi Lewin. Lewin is host of the popular syndicated program Classics for Kids , and former host of weekday afternoon music on WQXR. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat at the conclusion of the program.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....