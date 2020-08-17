92Y Presents Conversation With Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara and More

Tune in on Aug 19 at 6 pm ET.

Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind the classic music in Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, was already a Disney legend when his life was tragically cut short by AIDS. Don Hahn's new documentary, Howard, brings him into focus.



Join director Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast) along with Alan Menken, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, Bill Lauch, and Sarah Gillespie in conversation with Vanity Fair's Joanna Robinson about the life and creative force of a man who helped make some of the most beloved family musicals of all time. Covering his formative years in New York and his creation of other musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, don't miss this candid conversation with some of Ashman's closest collaborators and friends as they share insight and personal stories about his singular genius.

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. The film is directed by Richard Tanne (Southside with You) and based on the acclaimed novel by Krystal Sutherland. Don't miss this fascinating conversation with Austin and Richard moderated by actress Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish).

Behind every Broadway musical is an orchestrator who turns the composer's melodies into what you actually hear in the theater-from the sweeping strings in A Little Night Music, to the modern vibe of Hamilton. Legendary orchestrators Jonathan Tunick (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), Harold Wheeler (The Wiz, Dreamgirls, The Full Monty), Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, The Addams Family), and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights) all shed light on how they create the sound of Broadway in a 92Y School of Music conversation with Naomi Lewin. Lewin is host of the popular syndicated program Classics for Kids , and former host of weekday afternoon music on WQXR. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat at the conclusion of the program.

