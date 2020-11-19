92Y Online Presents Michael R. Jackson, Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie, Roseanne Cash and More

92 Y has announced their upcoming programming featuring Michael R. Jackson, Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie, Roseanne Cash and more!

Check out their programming below:

JOHN LENNON: 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Nov 29, 1:30-3:20 pm ET, $50

John Lennon - how to describe him? Founder of The Beatles and brilliant solo artist. A political and social justice activist. Half of the greatest songwriting team in the second half of the 20th century, yet possessing an utterly unique songwriting voice of his own. Had John lived he would have turned 80 this fall, so we celebrate his extraordinary legacy, exploring a selection of great songs spanning from his early work with The Beatles to his last songs on Double Fantasy and Milk and Honey, and lots of splendid work in between. Imagine...

WHY SONGS MATTER WITH JULIAN FLEISHER

Wednesdays, Dec 2, 9 & 16

6-7:30 pm ET, $15 each*

Join singer, songwriter and producer Julian Fleisher as he explores the role of songs in our lives with an exciting and eclectic group of guests and friends, including four-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash, Middle Collegiate Church's Reverend Jacqui Lewis, three-time Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and activist Martha Plimpton and others. For Fleisher, every song has a soul, a story and a spirit. In this new three-part series, Fleisher - joined by a trio of guests and pianist each week - examines songs focusing on one of these elements, with live performance examples and playlists from popular music, musical theater and more. From the songs that capture a moment in time to the ones we fall in love to and the ones that heal our hearts to those that fuel our protests and our prayers, you'll come away with a deepened understanding of what makes songs resonate. And why they matter.

Wed, Dec 2: The Soul of a Song

Shakina Nayfack, playwright, singer, star NBC's Connecting

Melissa Haizlip, producer and director, Mr. SOUL!

Martha Plimpton, actress, singer and activist

Lance Horne, piano

Wed, Dec 9: The Story of a Song

Ira Glass, host, NPR's This American Life

Michael R. Jackson, writer, composer and lyricist, A Strange Loop

Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter

Tedd Firth, piano

Wed, Dec 16: The Spirit of a Song

Reverend Jacqui Lewis, senior minister, Middle Collegiate Church

Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, founding spiritual leader, Lab/Shul

Tedd Firth, piano

92Y Talks Presents | MARVEL'S 616

Alison Brie, Andrew Rossi, Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman in Conversation with Marvel.com's Angélique Roché

Wed, Dec 2, 6:30 pm ET, FREE - Watch here

Join actor/director Alison Brie and filmmakers Andrew Rossi, Sarah Amos, and Jason Sterman with Marvel.com's Angélique Roché for a conversation about the ever-expanding Marvel Universe and their new documentary series Marvel's 616. Exploring the uniquely rich and innovative legacy of storytelling that has blossomed out of Marvel Comics, Marvel's 616 charts new terrain in the Marvel Universe-revealing untold stories of the origins of Marvel's most beloved characters, profiling the artists and filmmakers who reinvent them generation after generation, and shining a light on the fans who push the boundaries of pop culture forward. Hear Brie, Rossi, Amos and Sterman discuss why Marvel matters in 2020, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

Harvey Granat Presents l CAROLE BAYER SAGER

Dec 3, 12-1:30 pm ET, $42

This Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe award winner's lyrics have helped move our popular songs to another level. Some of her major songs include: "That's What Friends Are For," "Arthur's Theme," "The Prayer," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Midnight Blue," "Nobody Does it Better," and "Through the Eyes of Love." Broadway's long running They're Playing Our Song is based on her relationship with Marvin Hamlisch. They collaborated on the score and the show received nine Tony and Drama Desk nominations. Carole Bayer Sager joins Harvey Granat to discuss her career and enjoy the performances of her work by Marissa Mulder and Cheryl Segall.

New York Then, New York Now | DAN RATHER IN CONVERSATION WITH BUDD MISHKIN

Thu, Dec 3, 6 pm, $20*

Dan Rather's 2017 book What Unites Us has garnered much praise, especially during this time of national division. A Texan born and bred he has been a New Yorker for much of his adult life. The iconic journalist discusses his years in New York, his career in journalism and the issues facing all New Yorkers and the country at this challenging time. Join the multiple Emmy & Peabody Award winning journalist on 92Y's new series New York Then, New York Now with Budd Mishkin.

FRANK LANGELLA IN CONVERSATION WITH ROGER ROSENBLATT: THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Thu, Dec 3, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

Join four-time Tony Award Winner and Academy Award Nominee actor Frank Langella in conversation about his unparalleled career on stage and screen - including his recent role in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 - with acclaimed writer and critic Roger Rosenblatt. Over the course of nearly six decades, Langella is regarded as one of the preeminent actors of his generation. Hear him discuss inhabiting the role of Judge Julius Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 , the differences between working in theater, TV, and film, stories from behind the scenes over the course of his fabled career, and much more.

CABARET CONVERSATIONS WITH MICHAEL KIRK LANE

Dec 7, 2020: Sidney Myer, 6-7:30 pm ET, $25

Award winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants.



Join the Conversation with the quintessential example of New York Cabaret, Sidney Myer. He has been a Cabaret Booking Manager for almost four decades at iconic clubs like Don't Tell Mama, Rose's Turn and Panache. Artists he has presented have gone on to careers on Broadway, Television, Motion Pictures; become the Star Search $100,000 Grand Prize Winner, the highest jackpot winner in Lotto history, receive multiple Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Oscars and a Pulitzer Prize.

THE HISTORY OF HA!

David Misch

Wed, Dec 9, 7 pm, $15*

Ripped from the pages of his award-eligible Funny: The Book / Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Comedy, David Misch presents "The History of Ha!," a some-holds-barred survey of absolutely everything funny that's ever happened, in an hour. (FDA advisory: Some funny things not included.) Beginning in pre-history with the mythological Trickster, this multimedia presentation looks at comedy from Ancient Greece to Modern Family , from court jesters to Groucho Marx, from Plato & Aristotle to Abbott & Costello. With stops along the way for commedia dell'arte, a French fartist, and how comedy killed Abraham Lincoln, David uses clips and commentary to look at what comedy is, where it comes from and where it's going (oddly enough, Philadelphia). David Misch has been a comic folksinger, stand-up comedian and screenwriter; his credits include the multiple-Emmy-nominated Mork & Mindy, the Emmy-losing Duckman, the Emmy-ignored Police Squad!, the Emmy-engorged Saturday Night Live, and the Emmy-ineligible The Muppets Take Manhattan.

RACHEL BROSNAHAN IN CONVERSATION WITH PHOEBE ROBINSON

Amazon Original's I'm Your Woman and Comedy Special Yearly Departed

Dec 14, 7:30 pm ET, FREE

Get notified here

Join the Golden Globe Award- and Emmy-winning star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a conversation about the acclaimed series and two new projects-the Amazon Studios film I'm Your Woman and Amazon Original's comedy special Yearly Departed. Brosnahan's performance in I'm Your Woman, for which she also serves as co-producer, is already garnering buzz as one of her sharpest roles yet. The hilarious year-end comedy special Yearly Departed hosted by Phoebe Robinson (Two Dope Queens ) features Brosnahan as one of many "eulogists" saying goodbye and good riddance to 2020. Both available on Prime Video this December. Hear her discuss her work on the film, and what she's been up to in 2020-her work during the pandemic, the future of Midge Maisel, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

HOLLYWOOD: WHO HOLDS THE POWER?

THE BLACK LIST'S FRANKLIN LEONARD IN CONVERSATION WITH ZEITGUIDE'S BRAD GROSSMAN

Tue, Dec 15, 7 pm ET, $15

Join film executive Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, for a conversation about Hollywood, politics, and the future of the film industry with Zeitguide's Brad Grossman.



Since 2005, the Black List has aimed to shine a light on promising filmmakers and screenwriters with extraordinary scripts-turning unconventional screenplays into hits, including Oscar-winning films like The King's Speech, Argo, and Juno; Zeitguide advises businesses and industry leaders on the rapidly shifting crosscurrents of contemporary culture. Hear Leonard and Grossman discuss Hollywood's reckoning with diversity, how the profit-driven model of filmmaking is changing, and how these cultural shifts will help shape the future of movies.

