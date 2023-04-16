Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Presents Wild Up: Radical Adornment - The Music Of Julius Eastman: I — Femenine

The event is on April 21 & 22, 2023.

Apr. 16, 2023  

92NY Presents Wild Up: Radical Adornment - The Music Of Julius Eastman: I — Femenine

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Wild Up performing Radical Adornment: The Music of Julius Eastman with special guests Devonté Hynes and Adam Tendler on April 21 & 22, 2023. Tickets start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/wild-up-plays-julius-eastman.

Program:

Eastman: I- Femenine

Fri, Apr 21, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Kaufmann Concert Hall

An immersive two-day celebration of a musical visionary. From leading Eastman interpreter Wild Up - an unprecedented NYC retrospective of this musical genius, featuring his most incandescent and influential works. Opening the festival: Femenine, the spellbinding work widely regarded as Eastman's masterpiece.

The extraordinary music of Black, gay experimental composer Julius Eastman remained at the margins during his life and through his death in 1990 at the age of 49, against a backdrop of mental illness and homelessness, the bulk of his scores tossed by law enforcement into the winter snow.

What I am trying to achieve is to be what I am to the fullest. Black to the fullest, a musician to the fullest, a homosexual to the fullest. - Julius Eastman, quoted in the Buffalo Evening News, 1976

The resurgence of Eastman's music over the past five years has uncovered a vital and distinctive artistic voice. In this major NYC retrospective of his music, the omnivorous Los Angeles-based music collective Wild Up - an early champion of Eastman's work - presents three concerts over two days and two stages. On Friday, April 21 on the 92NY mainstage, Wild Up performs Femenine - the work widely regarded as Eastman's masterpiece. The first of two concerts on Saturday, April 22 begins with one of Eastman's best-known works, the joyful party that is Stay On It. Select chamber works round out the afternoon, including Eastman's vibrant solo piano piece Piano 2. This concert features special guests Devonté Hynes and Adam Tendler and is held in the intimate Buttenwieser Hall. On Saturday evening, they will present Buddha, Eastman's egg-shaped open-score epic.

Additional events over the two days, including a photo exhibit in 92NY's Weill Art Gallery and panel discussions with scholars and those in Eastman's circle, result in a weekend offering a 360-degree view of one of the most iconoclastic voices of the 20th century. Additional details to be announced.




Related Stories
Crawford Out of Final PHANTOM; Mackintosh Will Play Title Role Photo
Crawford Out of Final PHANTOM; Mackintosh Will Play Title Role
Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Chu Shares First Look at Erivo and Grande in WICKED Movie Photo
Photos: Chu Shares First Look at Erivo and Grande in WICKED Movie
On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait Photo
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!
Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Bro Photo
Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Broadway
As The Phantom of the Opera ends its record-breaking run today on Broadway, the original Phantom, Michael Crawford shared a tribute to the show...

More Hot Stories For You


Ben Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title RoleBen Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title Role
April 16, 2023

Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED MoviePhotos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie
April 16, 2023

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company PortraitPhoto: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
April 16, 2023

The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & LoeweBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & Loewe
April 15, 2023

We are celebrating Camelot with a playlist of 30 of our favorite Lerner and Loewe songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Camelot, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, and more!
Photos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper ForumPhotos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper Forum
April 14, 2023

American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “1776” kicked off its limited engagement in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre this week! See photos from opening night!
share