92NY Presents West-Eastern Divan Ensemble Plays Dvořák, Mendelssohn, and More

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents West-Eastern Divan Ensemble plays Dvořák, Mendelssohn, and more, on February 22, 2023 at 7:30 pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/west-eastern-divan-ensemble.

The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble is the chamber arm of the orchestra founded in 1999 by renowned Israeli pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and Palestinian scholar Edward Said.

Created under concertmaster (and Daniel's son) Michael Barenboim, the ensemble brings together young Palestinian and Israeli musicians, crossing cultural boundaries and spreading the message of its parent orchestra: "equal in music."

Michael Barenboim, violin

Mohamed Hiber, violin

David Strongin, violin

Samir Obaido, violin

Miriam Manasherov, viola

Sindy Mohamed, viola

Astrig Siranossian, cello

Assif Binness, cello

Program:

Dvořák, Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74

Benjamin Attahir, Jawb

Hindemith, Trauermusik

Mendelssohn, Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

Co-presented with 92NY's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life.

About the Artists

The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, led by the orchestra's concertmaster Michael Barenboim, draws upon players of the WestEastern Divan Orchestra.

Founded in 1999, the origins of the orchestra lie in the conversations between its founders, Edward Said and Daniel Barenboim. Over the course of their great friendship, the Palestinian author/scholar and Israeli conductor/pianist discussed ideas on music, culture and humanity. In their exchanges, they realized the urgent need for an alternative way to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The opportunity to do this came when Barenboim and Said initiated the first workshop using their experience as a model. This evolved into the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra that global audiences know today. The group is comprised of Arab and Israeli musicians, defying fierce political divides in the Middle East and globally. Through its work and existence, they demonstrate that bridges can be built to encourage people to listen to the narrative of the other.

The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble is the most recent imprint of this project and brings the highly praised artistry of the large orchestra into an intimate chamber music format. As the orchestra celebrates its 20th anniversary, Michael Barenboim, who as a soloist has recently appeared with Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, and Chicago Symphony amongst many others, founds this ensemble to spread the ideas behind the West Eastern Divan Orchestra even further and to give the public an opportunity to experience the musicians' unique artistry and personality up close.

