9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Wayne Brady is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!

Don't miss his performance on Sunday, January 10 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 11 at 3pm ET!

Kinky Boots Performance on the Today Show with David Cook and Kirstin Maldonado

Improv Rap During Curtain Call at Hamilton in Chicago

Let's Hear It for the Boy at Broadway Backwards

Freestyle Rap Battle with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton on The View

Thriller by Michael Jackson with Postmodern Jukebox

Performances as The Fox on The Masked Singer

All I Care About is Love from Chicago at Broadway on Broadway Concert

The Best of Wayne Brady on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Compilation