9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Wayne Brady videos we can't stop watching!
Wayne Brady is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!
Don't miss his performance on Sunday, January 10 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 11 at 3pm ET!
Kinky Boots Performance on the Today Show with David Cook and Kirstin Maldonado
Improv Rap During Curtain Call at Hamilton in Chicago
Let's Hear It for the Boy at Broadway Backwards
Freestyle Rap Battle with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton on The View
Thriller by Michael Jackson with Postmodern Jukebox
Performances as The Fox on The Masked Singer
All I Care About is Love from Chicago at Broadway on Broadway Concert
The Best of Wayne Brady on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Compilation
