9 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

September 8 at 7pm - Joe Lovano Us Five Celebrate the Charlie Parker Centennial with 'Birdsongs'

Exclusively for Radio Free Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial celebration, Cleveland native saxophonist Joe Lovano, "one of the most creative saxophonists going," (Boston Globe) revisits his recording, "Bird Songs," a thrillingly adventurous, thoroughly modern, and uniquely personal look at one of the most influential figures in jazz history.

September 8 at 8pm and September 9 at 3pm - The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series with Karen Olivo

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Karen Olivo!

September 9 at 9pm - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

September 10 at 7pm- Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."

September 11 at 7pm - Amanda Green AF, in Q, with Social D

Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore, who is nominated for an Emmy for this year's season of "Mrs. Maisel." James Sampliner will be musical director with Sean McDaniel on drums. In "Amanda Green AF, in Q, With Social D" Ms. Green brings her own exuberant wit and banter in a concert of her funny and moving songs, including special previews from up and coming shows.

September 11 at 9pm - The Bronx Wanderers

The Bronx Wanderers have had a residency in Las Vegas since 2016, currently headlining at Harrah's Resort and Casino in the main showroom. The show revolves around Vinny senior's music career in the record business and features songs from many of the stars he's gotten to record and produce over his long career including Dion, Tony Orlando, The Jersey Boys, and Billy Joel just to name a few.

September 13 at 8pm and September 14 at 3pm - The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series with Jeremy Jordan

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest, back by popular demand, is Jeremy Jordan!

On Demand - Max von Essen's Radio Free Birdland Concert

Available until September 11. Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show. Inspired by an era long past, Max works his leading man charm and breathes new life into music we've loved for decades. From the Gershwins to Lerner and Loewe, From An American in Paris to Jersey Boys. He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams.

Available until September 14. Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back and this time she's bringing it to your living room. Obsessed 2020 is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back and relax and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Obsessed: Alanis Morissette brings you the best of Alanis in an acoustic format.

