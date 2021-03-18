9 Jackie Hoffman Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Jackie Hoffman is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, March 21 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Once Upon a Mattress - In Concert at the Transport Group

Shy from Once Upon a Mattress at Broadway in Bryant Park

I Was the First Choice from On the Town

Jackie Performs in Our Living Room Concert Series!

Evil Woman from Xanadu with Mary Testa at Broadway in Bryant Park

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cast Recording

Act 1 Monologue After Traditsye (in Yiddish) from Fiddler on the Roof Cast Recording

The Game from Damn Yankees with Jenn Colella at Broadway Backwards

Clips from Jackie Five-Oh at Joe's Pub