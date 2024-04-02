4 Musical Tenors Will Make Their Carnegie Hall Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the 23 May at 7:30pm, Zankel Hall, a venue of the legendary Carnegie Hall, will be hosting the 4 Musical Tenors, which is a quartet of musical singers. It will be their first time in the USA. The award-winning singers, who have won two Gold and two Platinum Records, will be performing a programme of masterpieces From Broadway to Hollywood.

The members of the quartet are stars of many famous musicals, such as Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia, Dance of the Vampires, West Side Story and Grease.

At Carnegie Hall, they will be singing songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Accompanied by a six-piece ensemble, they will also be singing Bedrich Smetana's "Vltava" for the first time in the USA to commemorate the composer's bicentennial, as part of the worldwide Year of Czech Music.

The 4 Tenors belong among the most successful crossover performers in Central Europe. Three of them have received Thalia Theatre Awards and one of them is a National Theatre soloist: Michael Bragagnolo (tenor), Jan Kriz (tenor), Pavel Vitek (baritenor) and Marian Vojtko (tenor). Supraphon has awarded them 2 Gold and 2 Platinum Records and the German version of their Vltava single is included in Spotify's global classical music playlist. Their YouTube video clips have 10 million views.

Tickets are available on the Carnegie Hall's box office, the website and CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800. Prices start at USD 65.