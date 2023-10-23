2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Reveals Slate of Accessible Options

The slate of accessible programming kicks off with the production’s first-ever sensory-friendly performance.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

A full slate of accessible options have been announced for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as part of the Company’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all guests at the acclaimed holiday production. The slate of accessible programming kicks off with the production’s first-ever sensory-friendly performance, in partnership with Theatre Development Fund (TDF) through their Autism Friendly Performances Program. Additional accessible performances include American Sign Language performances, an open caption performance, and an audio description performance. This is in addition to the venue’s ongoing partnership with Kulture City, which has trained guest facing staff and provides sensory bags upon request to guests at all performances of the Christmas Spectacular. 
 

“Our number one priority is ensuring that all fans of The Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall can comfortably enjoy the magic of the Christmas Spectacular,” said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions, MSG Entertainment. “We are committed to expanding our accessible offerings and are thrilled to partner with organizations like TDF as we continue to work towards creating an environment that is inclusive for all guests.”
 

The sensory-friendly performance, which is produced in partnership with TDF, will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 9:00AM.  The production will incorporate various adjustments including softer stage lighting and audio, and additional house lighting. Radio City Music Hall’s Grand Lounge will transform into a sensory-safe space equipped with soft seating areas and fidget tools designed to provide guests an opportunity to reorient themselves. TDF and Radio City Music Hall will have dedicated staff trained in sensory needs onsite to ensure all guests feel supported throughout the event. Tickets for the November 19 sensory-friendly performance are available exclusively via TDF at www.tdf.org/rockettes. Tickets are limited so as to allow for more spaced-out seating in the venue.
 

In addition to the sensory-friendly performance, American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the 11:00AM performances on Saturday, November 18 and Wednesday, December 13; and the 5:00PM performance on Sunday, December 10. An open-captioned performance, which provide text-based assistance to spoken word via a large, three-line, LED sign adjacent to the stage, will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 5:00PM. An audio described performance, which provides a live description of the onstage action via headsets to patrons who are blind or visually impaired, will take place on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:00PM.  
 

Radio City Music Hall is also a proud partner of Kulture City, which works with venues to provide sensory bags, containing special Kulture City VIP (KCVIP) badges, fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other resources. Kulture City sensory bags, as well as assistive listening devices and relay calls made through a TTY machine, are available for guests during all performances of the Christmas Spectacular at the Guest Services Desk in the Grand Foyer.   
 

For more information on these and all other accommodations, including accessible and companion seats, please contact the Accessibility Services Department at accessibilityservices@msg.com or check out the Accessibility Services FAQ page. 
 

Tickets for the 2023 production of the Christmas Spectacular start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets). Service charges apply to internet orders. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance in partnership with TDF are available via www.tdf.org/rockettes. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com for more information.  



Recommended For You