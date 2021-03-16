2021 Bank of America ACTivate Awards Recipients Announced

Theatre Forward has announce six recipients of the Bank of America ACTivate Awards for 2021. Theatre Forward and Bank of America have partnered to award the first round of $300,000 to six theatres that will each receive grants of $50,000 toward projects that advance Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives. The program supports essential work within the theatre and/or projects that are outwardly focused to advance or deepen relationships with the BIPOC community. This is the first of multiple cycles of the Bank of America ACTivate Awards that will be funded by Bank of America.

Theatres receiving grants in 2021 are Actors Theatre of Louisville (Louisville, KY), American Conservatory Theater (San Francisco, CA), American Repertory Theater (Cambridge, MA), Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles, CA), The Old Globe (San Diego, CA), and Trinity Repertory Company (Providence, RI).

The Bank of America ACTivate Awards are supported by Bank of America, along with the Schloss Family Foundation and The Patti and Rusty Rueff Foundation.

