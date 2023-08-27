2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today

Good Night, Oscar and El Mago Pop close on Broadway today, August 27, 2023.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today

Today, August 27, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to two limited run productions. Good Night, Oscar takes its final bow at the Belasco following 16 previews and 126 regular performances; and El Mago Pop will conclude its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 5 previews and 13 regular performances.

Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway shows.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age. In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle, and Max Roll complete the cast.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Last week the show broke its own record for the 6th week in a row with a gross of $1,061,78.60 for a 7-performance week. It enjoyed the 10th highest grossing 7-performance week at the Belasco and the second-highest grossing 7-performance week for a play at the Belasco. 

Some of the stars that have scooted in Under the Wire to catch it recently include Alan Alda, Eric McCormack and Alex Moffat (on their day off from The Cottage), Meryl Streep and Ann Roth (fresh from her Barbie cameo), Sam Rockwell, Donna McKechnie, Brian d’Arcy James,  Billy CrudupIain Armitage, JJ AbramsBetty Who, and “Game of Throne’s” Lena Heady. 

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, arrives direct from Barcelona, in his highly anticipated, eponymous Broadway show, El Mago Pop.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.



RELATED STORIES

1
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44

Nathan Louis Jackson, playwright and screenwriter, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 at the age of 44.  Born and raised in Kansas City, KS, Nathan was a graduate of Washington High School, an alum of Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University and The Juilliard School where he received his MFA in Playwriting. 

2
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY S Photo
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Starring Kate Baldwin

Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA is offering a special opportunity for New York City area theatre lovers to see its acclaimed production of “The Bridges of Madison County” starring Kate Baldwin (“Finnian's Rainbow,” “Hello, Dolly!') and Nicholas Rodriquez (“Tarzan,” “The Sound of Music” national tour) with a new, bus and theater package.

3
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Broadway's “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is thrilled to welcome Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, who follows Bradley Whitford (through August 27) and Daniel Dae Kim (August 30 – September 10) as special guest star for performances from September 12 to 17 as the smash hit comedy extends for final week at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre.

4
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases Photo
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Shucked will be pausing all stage dooring until further notice, according to an announcement made via Instagram stories on Wednesday. The post read: 'In an abundance of caution all post-show stage door activities at Shucked have been paused until further notice. We appreciate your support and can't wait to see you at the Nederlander soon.'

More Hot Stories For You

2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical
Bucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Starring Kate BaldwinBucks County Playhouse to Offer Charter Bus Trips From NYC For BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Starring Kate Baldwin

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You