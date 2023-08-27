2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today

Today, August 27, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to two limited run productions. Good Night, Oscar takes its final bow at the Belasco following 16 previews and 126 regular performances; and El Mago Pop will conclude its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 5 previews and 13 regular performances.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age. In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle, and Max Roll complete the cast.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Last week the show broke its own record for the 6th week in a row with a gross of $1,061,78.60 for a 7-performance week. It enjoyed the 10th highest grossing 7-performance week at the Belasco and the second-highest grossing 7-performance week for a play at the Belasco.

Some of the stars that have scooted in Under the Wire to catch it recently include Alan Alda, Eric McCormack and Alex Moffat (on their day off from The Cottage), Meryl Streep and Ann Roth (fresh from her Barbie cameo), Sam Rockwell, Donna McKechnie, Brian d’Arcy James, Billy Crudup, Iain Armitage, JJ Abrams, Betty Who, and “Game of Throne’s” Lena Heady.

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, arrives direct from Barcelona, in his highly anticipated, eponymous Broadway show, El Mago Pop.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.