1993 GYPSY Film, Starring Bette Midler, is Streaming Now

Gypsy is a 1993 American made-for-television biographical musical comedy-drama film directed by Emile Ardolino. The teleplay by Arthur Laurents is an adaptation of his book of the 1959 stage musical Gypsy, which was based on the 1957 autobiography Gypsy: A Memoir by Gypsy Rose Lee.

The film features a score with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and reuses the original orchestrations by Sid Ramin and Robert Ginzler. The musical numbers were choreographed by Jerome Robbins, who directed and choreographed the original Broadway production. Bob Mackie designed the costumes.

The film was originally broadcast by CBS on December 12, 1993, and then released in theaters in foreign markets.

The cast includes Bette Midler as Mama Rose, alongside Cynthia Gibb, Elisabeth Moss, Peter Riegart, Jennifer Rae Beck, Lacey Chabert, Edward Asner, Linda Hart, Christine Ebersole, Andrew Martin, Tony Shalhoub, and more!