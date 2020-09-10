1969: THE SECOND MAN Original Concept Album by Jacob Brandt to be Released in October

The album will be available to stream everywhere October 1.

1969: The Second Man, an original concept album by Jacob Brandt about the second man to walk on the moon, will be released this October. The album will be available to stream everywhere beginning October 1, 2020, the 62nd Anniversary of the founding of NASA. It is now available for pre-download on Spotify.

The album features reimagined versions of the songs from the acclaimed live production of 1969: The Second Man, which had its World Premiere at the Fourth Street Theatre on August 24, 2018 as part of Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop, where it played a sold-out, limited run. Directed by Jaki Bradley (Good Men Wanted), the stage production of 1969: The Second Man featured music & lyrics by Brandt and a book by Dan Giles (Breeders).

After he became the second man to walk on the moon, reporters asked Buzz Aldrin if he wished he had been the first. "I really didn't want that," Buzz claimed, "because of the added heartache." A folk-rock fable for the runner-up in all of us, Jacob Brandt's "moody and hypnotic" concept album 1969: The Second Man explores competition and collective achievement through the story of one small man who became one giant myth, and still had to find his way back to earth.

The track listing for the concept album is as follows:

1. PROLOGUE

2. MILLION HEADED WITNESS

3. TAKE OFF

4. ZERO GRAVITY

5. MOON FACTS AND FICTIONS

6. STUFF UP HERE

7. WHEN YOU WERE GONE

8. THE CALL

9. USED CADILLACS

10. GONNA BE FIRST/LANDING

11. COMMUNION

12. IT SHOULD'VE BEEN ME

13. EPILOGUE (WALKING)

1969: The Second Man features Jacob Brandt on vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, ukulele, synth; Paris Ellsworth on violin; Robin Buyer on bass; Seth Eliser on drums; Jonah Scott on lead electric guitar on "Zero Gravity" & "The Call;" and Mateus Falci on synth on "Moon Facts and Fictions."

1969: The Second Man is produced by Jacob Brandt and Robin Buyer and engineered and recorded by Robin Buyer at Virtue and Vice Studios and Pulse Music. The album was mixed by Robin Buyer and mastered by Ryan Schwabe, with additional engineering by Mateus Falci.

Jacob Brandt is an actor, composer and musician. He is the creator and lead performer/composer of the indie-folk musicals 1969: The Second Man (Next Door at NYTW) and HANG ON: A Subway History-Concert (The Civilians, Joe's Pub). He has performed his music at venues like New York City Center, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub, NYMF and Paste Studios, among others. As an actor, he was featured in the independent feature film Pinsky and has performed at a myriad of regional theatres along the east coast, including Bucks County Playhouse, Huntington Theatre Company, Weston Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Speakeasy Stage Company, Company One, New Repertory Theatre and Wheelock Family Theatre. Jacob is a former member of The Civilians R&D Group and an alum of Harvard College, where he studied acting and playwriting.

