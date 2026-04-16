16th Annual SHAKESPEARE'S BIRTHDAY SONNET SLAM Will Come to Riverside Church NYC

The 16th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam will be held Saturday, April 25 from 1-4pm at the 9th floor Lounge, The Riverside Church in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

The Sonnet Slam features 154 readers of all ages and abilities performing all of Shakespeare's Sonnets in numerical order. The event is free to the public and is approximately 3 hours long.

Sonnet Reader registration is open and available through the website: www.sonnetslam.com

Past Sonnet Slams featured many Broadway and film stars, notable writers, poets, fine art painters, teachers and Shakespeare lovers from around the world.

Willful Pictures, Artistic Director, Melinda Hall created the Sonnet Slam for the people of New York to celebrate Shakespeare. "I wanted to create a unique opportunity for the Sonneteer and Shakespeare to be together, even if it's only for a minute."

For more information visit: http://www.sonnetslam.com

To donate to the Sonnet Slam through Fractured Atlas 501(c)(3): https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/annual-shakespeare-s-birthday-sonnet-slam

Photo Credit: Melinda Hall