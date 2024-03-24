12th Annual CompCord Festival COMPCORD @ 40 to Begin Next Month

The festival begins on April 19th at Shapeshifter Lab, with a record release party for the new compilation album 'CompCord @ 40'.
Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, such longevity requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984, is celebrating its 40th season with a four-concert festival all about reaching this amazing milestone.
The festival begins on April 19th at Shapeshifter Lab, with a record release party for the new compilation album 'CompCord @ 40' to be issued on the CCR label, distributed by Naxos. Performers will include the cutting-edge brass ensemble B3+: (Franz Hackl, John Clark, and David Taylor) featuring Gene Pritsker - Di.J., as well as Dan Cooper Quartet.
Then on April 23rd at DROM NYC, two dozen composers perform their own works in quick tandem on the 12th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon, entitled '40 Ounce.'
Next, on April 27th at Loft393, CompCord Ensemble, conducted by Peter Jarvis, performs a chamber music program reflecting back on the year '1984'.
Lastly, on May 5th at Rockwood Music Hall, the festival wraps up with the electronic music event 'Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves', featuring within a relaxed club setting the music of no fewer than twenty composers. All four concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
Composers Concordance presents
Anniversary CD Party
Friday, April 19th at 8pm
Shapeshifter Lab
837 Union Street Brooklyn, NY
Composers/Performers:
B3+ (Franz Hackl, John Clark & David Taylor)
feat. Gene Pritsker - Di.J.
Dan Cooper Quartet
Evan Francis - flute & saxophone
Yayoi Ikawa - piano & keyboards
Dan Cooper - bass guitar & composer
Gerry Brown - drum set
$20 at the door
14th Annual Composers-Play-Composers Marathon
Tuesday, April 23rd at 6:30pm (Doors 6pm)
DROM
85 Avenue A NYC
Composers/Performers:
Roger Blanc, John Chang, Sishel Claverie, Luis Clavijo, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper,
Zachary Gindi-Chiafullo, Arthur Dibble, Robert C. Ford, Valerie Geffner, Debra Kaye, Howie Kenty, Henny Kim, Andrés Marín, Peri Mauer, Kyle Miller, Carman Moore, Gene Pritsker, Cheryl Pyle,
Jay Rozen, Elias Swift, Emre Tetik, Stephanie Susberich, Benjamin Yarmolinsky
$20 in advance, $30 at the door
- CompCord Ensemble -
Saturday, April 27th at 7pm
LOFT393
393 Broadway, 2nd Floor NYC
Composers:
Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Peter Jarvis, Lukas Ligeti, Melanie Mitrano, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker,
David Saperstein, Daniel Schnyder, David Taylor, Marina Vesic
Performers:
CompCord Ensemble:
Melanie Mitrano - soprano, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Daniel Schnyder - saxophone,
David Taylor - bass trombone, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jane Getter - guitar,
Max Pollak - body perc./tap/Cajon, Peter Jarvis - conductor
$20 in advance, $30 at the door
Electronic Music Event
Sunday May 5th at 6pm
Rockwood Music Hall
196 Allen St, NYC
Composers:
Lynn Bechtold, David Claman, Dan Cooper, Adam Holzman, Velizar Iordanov, Stefania de Kenessey, Tim Mukherjee, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, Alice Shields, Mark Svenvold, Ted Sabety, Rodrigo Sigal, Steve Sandberg, Roger Trefousse, Robert Voisey, Sarah Weaver, Joseph Martin Waters, Carolyn Yarnell
Contributing Poets:
Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson,
Jim Kempner, Carlinius M, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro, Kelsea Valentine
Performers:
Mark Svenvold - poetry/narr, Ted Sabety - electronics and guitar, Gene Pritsker - Di.J.
Adam Holzman - keys, Others TBA
Free Event
Poster art by Rose Hackl
