12th Annual CompCord Festival COMPCORD @ 40 to Begin Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, such longevity requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984, is celebrating its 40th season with a four-concert festival all about reaching this amazing milestone.

The festival begins on April 19th at Shapeshifter Lab, with a record release party for the new compilation album 'CompCord @ 40' to be issued on the CCR label, distributed by Naxos. Performers will include the cutting-edge brass ensemble B3+: (Franz Hackl, John Clark, and David Taylor) featuring Gene Pritsker - Di.J., as well as Dan Cooper Quartet.

Then on April 23rd at DROM NYC, two dozen composers perform their own works in quick tandem on the 12th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon, entitled '40 Ounce.'

Next, on April 27th at Loft393, CompCord Ensemble, conducted by Peter Jarvis, performs a chamber music program reflecting back on the year '1984'.

Lastly, on May 5th at Rockwood Music Hall, the festival wraps up with the electronic music event 'Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves', featuring within a relaxed club setting the music of no fewer than twenty composers. All four concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers Concordance presents

Concert 1

Album Release of CompCord @ 40

Anniversary CD Party

Friday, April 19th at 8pm

Shapeshifter Lab

837 Union Street Brooklyn, NY

Composers/Performers:

B3+ (Franz Hackl, John Clark & David Taylor)

feat. Gene Pritsker - Di.J.

Dan Cooper Quartet

Evan Francis - flute & saxophone

Yayoi Ikawa - piano & keyboards

Dan Cooper - bass guitar & composer

Gerry Brown - drum set

Tickets

$20 at the door

Livestream

Concert 2

40 Ounce

14th Annual Composers-Play-Composers Marathon

Tuesday, April 23rd at 6:30pm (Doors 6pm)

DROM

85 Avenue A NYC

Composers/Performers:

Roger Blanc, John Chang, Sishel Claverie, Luis Clavijo, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper,

Zachary Gindi-Chiafullo, Arthur Dibble, Robert C. Ford, Valerie Geffner, Debra Kaye, Howie Kenty, Henny Kim, Andrés Marín, Peri Mauer, Kyle Miller, Carman Moore, Gene Pritsker, Cheryl Pyle,

Jay Rozen, Elias Swift, Emre Tetik, Stephanie Susberich, Benjamin Yarmolinsky

Tickets

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

Livestream

Concert 3

1984

- CompCord Ensemble -

Saturday, April 27th at 7pm

LOFT393

393 Broadway, 2nd Floor NYC

Composers:

Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Peter Jarvis, Lukas Ligeti, Melanie Mitrano, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker,

David Saperstein, Daniel Schnyder, David Taylor, Marina Vesic

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Melanie Mitrano - soprano, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Daniel Schnyder - saxophone,

David Taylor - bass trombone, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jane Getter - guitar,

Max Pollak - body perc./tap/Cajon, Peter Jarvis - conductor

Tickets

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

Livestream

Concert 4

Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves

Electronic Music Event

Sunday May 5th at 6pm

Rockwood Music Hall

196 Allen St, NYC

Composers:

﻿Lynn Bechtold, David Claman, Dan Cooper, Adam Holzman, Velizar Iordanov, Stefania de Kenessey, Tim Mukherjee, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, Alice Shields, Mark Svenvold, Ted Sabety, Rodrigo Sigal, Steve Sandberg, Roger Trefousse, Robert Voisey, Sarah Weaver, Joseph Martin Waters, Carolyn Yarnell

Contributing Poets:

Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson,

﻿Jim Kempner, Carlinius M, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro, Kelsea Valentine

Performers:

Mark Svenvold - poetry/narr, Ted Sabety - electronics and guitar, Gene Pritsker - Di.J.

Adam Holzman - keys, Others TBA

Free Event

Livestream



Poster art by Rose Hackl