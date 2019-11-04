Variety Showcase Doughnuts & Comedy Is Coming to NYC

From producer/performer Ian Goldstein comes the latest edition of your favorite homegrown variety showcase featuring your favorite NYC comedians, musical performers and everyone's favorite pastry, the Doughnut.



Revel in the sweet things at 6:30 PM on Saturday, November 16th in the intimacy of a gorgeous apartment in Hell's Kitchen, New York (RSVP for address) with appearances by Tommy McNamara (The Onion), Rajat Suresh (Clickhole), Marcus Demery (Northside Festival), Diana DiCostanzo (The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told, Bookends: A Musical Journey), Marybess Pritchett (Generous Laughs, The Special Without Brett Davis), and Ian Goldstein (The New Yorker).





