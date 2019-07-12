Blue Mountain Gallery Announces Summer Juried Show

Blue Mountain Gallery is pleased to announce its Summer Juried Show featuring 30 artists from all over the United States. The jurors Eric Aho & Rachel Portesi, husband and wife, selected pieces in a range of styles from over 200 entrants.

SELECTED ARTISTS: Beverly Barber, Hannah Barnes, Monica Bernier, Lisa Brody, Carey Conaway, Jim Ebersole, Marissa Graziano, Brian Kelley, Jean Koeller, Benjamin Madeska, Barbara Marks, Stuart Massey, Edmund Merricle II, Sara Minsky, Robert Morrissey, Gedas Paskauskas, Ron Prigat, Jeff Pullen, Ann Quackenbos, Claudia Renfro, Andrew Shea, Amy Silberkleit, Helaine Soller, Holly Sturges, Julio Suarez, Yuri Tayshete, Gabriel Tempesta, Laura Vahlberg, Andrew Werth, Judith Wyer Images of artworks are on exhibition page

JURORS:

ERIC AHO is a prominent American painter known for his gestural, abstract paintings that evoke natural forms. He is represented by DC Moore Gallery in NYC. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts in 1966, he grew up in rural New Hampshire. After studying at the Central School of Art and Design in London, Aho received his BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Aho completed his graduate work at the Lahti Art Institute in Finland supported by a Fulbright Fellowship in 1991-92 and an American-Scandinavian Foundation grant in 1993. His works have been exhibited and collected widely in the United States and abroad and are included in the permanent collections of the Currier Museum of Art, Manchester, NH; Denver Art Museum, CO; Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; Hood Museum of Art, Hanover, NH; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; The Neuberger Museum of Art; and the New Britain Museum of American Art, among others. Aho has been called "one of the leading painters of landscape and the environment of his generation." Since his earliest projects, Aho has joined historical research, personal inquiry, and a close reading of the landscape together with delight in experiencing the natural world, reinvigorating what it means to paint the landscape today. Aho lives and works in Saxtons River, Vermont.

RACHEL PORTESI received a BA in Sociology and Photography from Marlboro College, VT. Her work as a black and white documentary photographer was complemented by the acquisition of her first Polaroid Land camera in 1991. Ten years later, with a move to New York City and no access to a darkroom, Portesi's practice shifted exclusively to the immediacy of the Polaroid. Working this way resulted in a body of work produced over more than two decades ending a few years ago when an older, even more finicky, and time-consuming way of making "instant pictures" caught Portesi's attention-the wet plate collodion tintype. Her current projects in tintype are self reflective "Hair Portraits." Her photographs have been exhibited at various venues in New England and in New York. She works and lives with her family in Saxtons River, Vermont.

Blue Mountain Gallery 530 W. 25th Street, 4th floor /New York, NY 10001 www.bluemountaingallery.org Tues- Sat. 11-6

2019 Summer Juried Show July 30 - August 17, 2019 Jurors: Eric Aho, painter and Rachel Portesi, photographer Reception :Thursday August 1, 6-8 pm





