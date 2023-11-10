Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather

Taylor Swift has reschuled tonight's Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to inclement weather.

The performance will now take place on Sunday, November 12. Sabrina Carpenter is opening for her shows at Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental. After playing her first Argentina show last night, Swift also has a concert on Saturday.

The performances come before Swift goes to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, to close out the 2023 leg of the Eras Tour.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans for my fellow performers and crew," Swift shared on her Instagram story. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being truly so chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!!"

Swifties who were planning on seeing the show tonight can still get their Eras Tour fill by seeing the concert film in movie theaters. Check out showtimes near your here.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.