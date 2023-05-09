Feature: ARGENTINE DANCER AND CHOREOGRAPHER, PATRICIO ROCA, STANDS OUT DANCING ALL OVER EUROPE

Patricio is a young Argentinian dancer, choreographer and dance instructor who currently has been performing at the German cruise company AIDA throughout Europe. This experience has taken him to places such as Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Malta, dancing to proffessional productions with songs from Queen, ABBA, and 80s and 90s disco hits.

Patricio began dancing at the age of 12 in his hometown, Buenos Aires, training in different dance styles and then spending 10 intensive years training as a choreographer at the Argentine Choreographic Institute. He started his professional career at a very young age with his debut on the Disney television program ´VIOLETTA´, and his participation in "Showmatch" (Dancing with the Stars Argentine ) one of the most popular television programs in that country.

Patricio has choreographed at the renowned Coliseo theater under the production of Fenix Entertainment International, he has also been part of artistic projects of the Ministry of Culture and Government of the City of Buenos Aires, and has worked with important Argentinian artists such as Tini Stoessel, Laura Oliva, Diego Ramos, among others.

Patricio won a scholarship to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, USA awarded by the choreographer and teacher Kijaunta "Kiki" Lucas and during the same period he won another scholarship at the Peridance Dance Capezio Center in New York City awarded by the choreographer and dancer Tracie Stanfield and her company "Synthesis Dance Project".

During a vacation in London, Patricio attended a casting for the AIDA company just for fun not knowing that would produce a radical change in his life. Only 48 hours after his audition, the company offered him the job, and gave him a contract to start working on the cruise right away. This has been a life change opportunity for Patricio, it meant the beginning of an international career, after so many years of hard work in Argentina.

Pato has stood out at being the assistant to multi-awarded Argentinian choreographers such as Elizabeth De Chapeaurouge, Gustavo Carrizo and Veronica Pecollo. He has also assisted the American dancer and choreographer Jalen Preston during his classes in Buenos Aires, right after dancing at Coachella with Beyonce!

In a very short time period, Patricio has managed to become one of the most popular Jazz Dance and Musical Theater teachers in Argentina, with sold out workshops and touring not only throughout the country but other Latin American countries like Uruguay.

In addition to keep growing as a dancer, Patricio aspires to have a a career as a professional choreographer in the musical theater industry and dance companies, and wishes to work at the most important theater venues in the world such as West End and Broadway, touring and taking his art around the world.

His commitment to dance, his passion and dedication, and his desire to share his art with others have led him to earn his present opportunities and will undoubtedly guarantee him a promising future.



