Wisconsin Gallery Exhibits Artwork By 23 Artists Responding To A Verse From Hindu Upanishads

Swan Vision Gallery in Maiden Rock (Wisconsin) has announced an exhibition "Two Birds" (May five to June 22), which will feature creative responses by 23 artists to a verse from the ancient Hindu scripture Mundaka Upanishad.

This verse, originally written in Sanskrit, is interpreted as: Two birds perch in the selfsame tree. One bird eats the sweet and bitter fruit. The other bird watches.

Artwork is reportedly presented through paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures.

Cynde Randall is the Curator, while the artists include: B.J. Christofferson, Kelly Connole, Jim Denomie, Jan D. Elftmann, Brian Frink, Bill Gorcica, Christie Hawkins, Barbara Kreft, David Lefkowitz, Mary Ludington, Monica Lyon, Celeste Nelms, Stuart Nielsen, Arne Nyen, Lisa Nebenzahl, Judy Onofrio, John Pearson, Cynde Randall, Nancy Randall, Xavier Tavera, Sandra Menefee Taylor, Ann Wood and David Wyrick.

Commending Swan Vision for exhibiting Hinduism focused art, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth.

Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged major art museums of the world, including Musee du Louvre and Musee d'Orsay of Paris, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Los Angeles Getty Center, Uffizi Gallery of Florence (Italy), Art Institute of Chicago, Tate Modern of London, Prado Museum of Madrid, National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, etc., to frequently organize Hindu art focused exhibitions, thus sharing the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world.

Swan Vision, a gallery and exhibition program, presents focused exhibitions of contemporary art.





