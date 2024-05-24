The Fox Cities P.A.C. Unveils 2023 Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has revealed the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Service Award: Paul Coenen.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Paul Coenen by John Bergstrom at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's annual gala, on Thursday, May 23.

The Distinguished Service Award is an esteemed award given by the Fox Cities P.A.C. to recognize individuals, businesses or organizations within the community who show exemplary involvement in and support of the Center's mission. Coenen is being recognized for his invaluable insight, advocacy and support for the Fox Cities P.A.C. before, during and after its construction.

"We are honored to recognize Paul Coenen with the Distinguished Service Award," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Paul has shown an exemplary level of commitment in sharing the arts in our community. From overseeing the construction of your Fox Cities P.A.C. to the present day, Paul has been an admirable advocate and resource, supporting the Center and it's mission for more than 20 years."

Paul Coenen has played an instrumental part to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's continued legacy and impact in the community since it's inception. Having worked tirelessly, Paul oversaw the day-to-day construction of the Fox Cities P.A.C. Ever since, he has helped ensure the Center remains the world-class multicultural gathering place for exceptional live performing arts experiences that the community envisioned more than twenty years ago.

In addition to more than two decades as a representative of the facilities committee, Paul has been generously supporting the Fox Cities P.A.C. as an Annual Partner since the beginning, also contributing to the Center's Capital and Keystone Endowment funds. As an active advocate of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Paul frequently shares live performances with his family and The Boldt Company colleagues.

"I'm so honored to receive the Distinguished Service Award," said Paul Coenen. "It's been a joy being part of something so impactful in my hometown and seeing the tremendous momentum it has created for the downtown Appleton area and beyond. The Fox Cities P.A.C. is an incredible asset for us all to come together, children, families and community members alike." Paul added, "It takes countless dedicated people on all sides to keep the dream alive, so to speak, and I am thrilled to be part of the greater team that ensures the dream continues."

