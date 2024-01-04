Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Ensemble

OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Musical

TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Play

MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Play-by-Play Theatre