Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Ensemble
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary EhlingerTICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Musical
TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Play
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Play-by-Play Theatre



