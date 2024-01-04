Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Appleton, WI! Play-by-Play Theatre, Zephyr Theatre and more take home wins.
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Ensemble
OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Musical
TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Play
MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Play-by-Play Theatre
