VIDEO: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Hosts Community Conversation Inspired By John Lewis
The discussion addresses the Good Trouble documentary, life and legacy of John Lewis, and more.
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center recently hosted a Community Conversation inspired by John Lewis.
Moderated by Kimberly Barrett of Lawrence University, this discussion addresses the Good Trouble documentary, life and legacy of John Lewis and how our community can create positive change in trying times.
The community panel includes:
Kimberly Barrett, Lawrence University
Rayon Brown, Fox Valley Technical College
Morgan Kampel, Senior at Appleton East
Adriana McCleer, Appleton Public Library
Karen Nelson, City of Appleton
Gaochi Vang, Iris Place
