VIDEO: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Hosts Community Conversation Inspired By John Lewis

The discussion addresses the Good Trouble documentary, life and legacy of John Lewis, and more.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center recently hosted a Community Conversation inspired by John Lewis.

Moderated by Kimberly Barrett of Lawrence University, this discussion addresses the Good Trouble documentary, life and legacy of John Lewis and how our community can create positive change in trying times.

The community panel includes:

Kimberly Barrett, Lawrence University

Rayon Brown, Fox Valley Technical College

Morgan Kampel, Senior at Appleton East

Adriana McCleer, Appleton Public Library

Karen Nelson, City of Appleton

Gaochi Vang, Iris Place

